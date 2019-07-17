Total industry M&A deals in June 2019 worth $174.67bn were announced in the US, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart.

<iframe src=”http://image.digitalinsightresearch.in/Uploads/ImageLibrary/DealArticles/Template3_Monthly_6_2019__United_States_M_A__Embed.html” style=”width: 100%;height: 500px;border: none;”></iframe>

The value marked an increase of 102.1% over the previous month and a rise of 69% when compared with the last 12-month average of $103.37bn.

The US held a 52.8% share of the global industry M&A deal value that totalled $331.03bn in June 2019.

In terms of deal activity, the US recorded 761 deals during June 2019, marking a decrease of 10.2% over the previous month and a drop of 13.8% over the 12-month average.

The US industry M&A deals in June 2019: Top deals

The top five industry M&A deals accounted for 81.8% of the overall value during June 2019.

The combined value of the top five industry M&A deals stood at $142.91bn, against the overall value of $174.67bn recorded for the month. The top announced industry M&A deal tracked by GlobalData in June 2019 was United Technologies’ $88.46bn acquisition of Raytheon.

In second place was the $17.3bn acquisition of Caesars Entertainment by Eldorado Resorts and in third place was Salesforce.Com’s $15.7bn acquisition of Tableau Software.

The $11.4bn acquisition of Array BioPharma by Pfizer and Infineon Technologies’ acquisition of Cypress Semiconductor for $10.05bn held fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.