Total industry M&A deals in May 2019 worth $86.29bn were announced in the US, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 25.6% over the previous month and a drop of 18.5% when compared with the last 12-month average of $105.86bn.

The US held a 53.3% share of the global industry M&A deal value that totalled $161.77bn in May 2019.

In terms of deal activity, the US recorded 850 deals during May 2019, marking a decrease of 3.7% over the previous month and a drop of 2.5% over the 12-month average.

The US industry M&A deals in May 2019: Top deals

The top five industry M&A deals accounted for 64.4% of the overall value during May 2019.

The combined value of the top five industry M&A deals stood at $55.53bn, against the overall value of $86.29bn recorded for the month. The top announced industry M&A deal tracked by GlobalData in May 2019 was $21.5bn merger of Global Payments and Total System Services.

In second place was the $14bn acquisition of Andeavor Logistics by MPLX and in third place was Sinclair Broadcast Group’s $10.6bn asset transaction with The Walt Disney.

The $6.73bn acquisition of Acelity by 3M and Park Hotels & Resorts’ acquisition of Chesapeake Lodging Trust for $2.7bn held fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.