Total industry private equity deals in June 2019 worth $16.54bn were announced in the US, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 53.3% over the previous month and a drop of 18.6% when compared with the last 12-month average of $20.33bn.

The US held a 31.7% share of the global industry private equity deal value that totalled $52.14bn in June 2019.

In terms of deal activity, the US recorded 141 deals during June 2019, marking a decrease of 11.3% over the previous month and a drop of 13% over the 12-month average.

The US industry private equity deals in June 2019: Top deals

The top five industry private equity deals accounted for 73.7% of the overall value during June 2019.

The combined value of the top five industry private equity deals stood at $12.2bn, against the overall value of $16.54bn recorded for the month. The top announced industry private equity deal tracked by GlobalData in June 2019 was Infrastructure Investment Fund’s $4.3bn private equity deal with El Paso Electric.

In second place was the $2.7bn private equity deal with Shutterfly by Apollo Global Management and in third place was West Street Capital Partners VII’s $2.7bn private equity deal with Capital Vision Services.

The $1.8bn private equity deal with Stone Canyon Industries Holdings by Eldridge Industries, Mubadala Investment Company, Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, Public Sector Pension Investment Board and The Olayan Group and Littlejohn & Co’s private equity deal with Kaman for $700m held fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

