Total industry venture financing deals in August 2019 worth $8.46bn were announced in the US, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 9.9% over the previous month and a drop of 17.9% when compared with the last 12-month average of $10.31bn.

The US held a 49.2% share of the global industry venture financing deal value that totalled $17.21bn in August 2019.

In terms of deal activity, the US recorded 633 deals during August 2019, marking a decrease of 22.4% over the previous month and a drop of 26.1% over the 12-month average.

The US industry venture financing deals in August 2019: Top deals

The top five industry venture financing deals accounted for 17.7% of the overall value during August 2019.

The combined value of the top five venture financing deals stood at $1.5bn, against the overall value of $8.46bn recorded for the month.

The top five industry deals of August 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Bloomberg Beta, Itochu, Mercuria Energy Group, Mori Trust, Newmark Group, Norwest Venture Partners, Rocket Internet, The Sapir Organization and Wafra Partners’ $400m venture financing of Knotel

2) The $350m venture financing of Root Insurance by Coatue Management, Drive Capital, DST Global, Redpoint Ventures, Ribbit Capital and Tiger Global Management

3) General Atlantic’s $300m venture financing of ContextLogic

4) The $248m venture financing of ThoughtSpot by Geodesic Capital, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Sapphire Ventures and Silver Lake Waterman

5) SoftBank Group’s venture financing of Cybereason for $200m.

