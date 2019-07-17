Total industry venture financing deals in June 2019 worth $8.22bn were announced in the US, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 29.5% over the previous month and a drop of 19.4% when compared with the last 12-month average of $10.19bn.

The US held a 45.4% share of the global industry venture financing deal value that totalled $18.1bn in June 2019.

In terms of deal activity, the US recorded 729 deals during June 2019, marking a decrease of 17.6% over the previous month and a drop of 7.1% over the 12-month average.

The US industry venture financing deals in June 2019: Top deals

The top five industry venture financing deals accounted for 13.6% of the overall value during June 2019.

The combined value of the top five industry venture financing deals stood at $1.12bn, against the overall value of $8.22bn recorded for the month. The top announced industry venture financing deal tracked by GlobalData in June 2019 was Elephant Venture Capital, Next Generation Technology Fund and TenEleven Ventures’ $300m venture financing of KnowBe4.

In second place was the $250m venture financing of TripActions by Andreessen Horowitz, Group 11, Lightspeed Venture Partners and Zeev Ventures and in third place was DFJ Growth Management, Founders Fund, G Squared, GV Management Co, Maverick Ventures, Mubadala Ventures, New Enterprise Associates, Public Sector Pension Investment Board, SoftBank Vision Fund and Sun Life Financial’s $205m venture financing of CollectiveHealth.

The $200m venture financing of Fungible by Norwest Venture Partners and SoftBank Vision Fund and MUFG Innovation Partners and Standard Chartered Bank’s venture financing of Symphony Communication Services for $165m held fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

