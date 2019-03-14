Total US technology industry venture financing deals in February 2019 worth $5.6bn were announced, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 5.3% over the previous month and a rise of 27.8% when compared with the last 12-month average of $4.38bn.

The United States held a 58.7% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $9.55bn in February 2019.

In terms of deal activity, the United States recorded 359 deals during February 2019, marking a decrease of 2.9% over the previous month and a rise of 23.4% over the 12-month average.

US technology industry venture financing deals in February 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 35.3% of the overall value during February 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology industry venture financing deals stood at $1.98bn, against the overall value of $5.6bn recorded for the month. The top announced technology industry venture financing deal tracked by GlobalData in February 2019 was SoftBank Vision Fund’s $940m venture financing of Nuro.

In second place was the $386.9m venture financing of Raven Controls by Clark Wilson, David Fletcher and Malcolm Jones and in third place was Andreessen Horowitz, Sequoia Capital China, Tencent Holdings and Y Combinator’s $300m venture financing of reddit.

The $250m venture financing of Databricks by Andreessen Horowitz, Battery Ventures, Coatue Management, Geodesic Capital, Green Bay Ventures, M12 and New Enterprise Associates and General Atlantic, Susquehanna International Group, and Ximalaya.com’s venture financing of Himalaya for $100m held fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

