JD.com is the technology company best positioned to take advantage of future ecommerce disruption in the industry, according to GlobalData analysts.

The China-based firm comes top of the list in a ranking of overall leadership in the themes that matter most among ecommerce companies.

These themes, which can be defined as any issues that keep CEOs awake at night, describe technological, macroeconomic and industry-specific challenges that companies are currently facing, as well as the opportunities they create. GlobalData’s Thematic Research ecosystem identifies and tracks these challenges, and how they create the long-term winners and losers of the ecommerce industry.

JD.com scored highly in several areas, particularly when it comes to virtual and augmented reality, digital media and digital payments, where it received top marks of five out of five.

JD.com received scores of four for artificial intelligence, social media, ESG and robotics; three for M&A; and two for data privacy performances.

Its poorest score, one out of five, was recorded for regulation.

These scores represent GlobalData analysts’ assessments of the competitiveness of each company regarding a particular theme. They are then weighted based on their importance and used to create the final industry ranking.

JD.com is followed in our ranking by Alphabet, Apple and Alibaba.

The interactive graphic below allows you to compare company ratings across the 10 themes in question. The higher up a company is on the list, the better positioned it is to weather disruption in the future, while the companies at the bottom are more vulnerable to disruptive threats.

Click on any of the companies to compare them across all the themes in our analysis.

Our analysis reveals that companies from USA are some of the best-prepared players in the ecommerce game. Companies from China and UK also performed well.

These scores are based on overall technology, macroeconomic and sector-specific leadership in 10 of the key themes that matter most to the ecommerce industry and are generated by GlobalData analysts' assessments.

This article is based on GlobalData research figures as of 03 November, 2021. For more up to date figures, check the GlobalData website.