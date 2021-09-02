Wipro was the top IT vendor for the Telenor, securing three contracts worth $515.80m, according to GlobalData’s Contracts database.

Out of total 64 vendors, Huawei Technologies stood in the second position with four IT contracts worth $495m, followed by Accenture with three contracts valued at $431.80m, EVRY(Inactive) with two contracts worth $332.80m, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson with eight contracts worth $123.85m.

The services offered by the top five vendors of Telenor, as tracked by GlobalData, include:



Application maintenance & support (by Wipro)

Application management (by Accenture and Wipro)

Data centre services (by Accenture, EVRY(Inactive) and Wipro)

Deployment and support services (by Huawei Technologies)

Desktop support & management services (by Accenture, EVRY(Inactive) and Wipro)

Finance & accounting BPO (by Accenture)

Hardware integration (by Huawei Technologies)

HR BPO (by Accenture)

Infrastructure management (by Accenture, EVRY(Inactive), Huawei Technologies and Wipro)

Network consulting (by Huawei Technologies)

Network equipment maintenance and support (by Huawei Technologies)

Network integration (by Huawei Technologies)

Network management (by EVRY(Inactive), Huawei Technologies and Wipro)

Procurement BPO (by Accenture)

Systems integration (by Huawei Technologies)

Vertical-specific BPO (by Accenture)

Top three vendors by volume



In terms of the number of IT contracts secured from the Telenor, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson topped the table with eight contracts, followed by Nokia Networks with eight contracts, Huawei Technologies with four contracts.

Top contracts by the type of IT service



Infrastructure outsourcing Solutions accounted for 60.94%, of the overall contracts for the Telenor, followed by systems integration (15.63%), application outsourcing (15.63%), BPO (7.81%).

In terms of types of contracts, 89.23% of IT contracts accounted for the new business category and 7.69% accounted for Systems integration. New contracts accounted for 1.54% of the total contracts as of August 2021.

As of August 2021, 98% of all the IT contracts were of the fixed price type and 1% were of License based type. In terms of the geographic scope of the contracts, 83.33% were based in the Western Europe.

Top contracts expected to end in the next 12 months



The top defense industry contracts of the Telenor expected to end in the next twelve months are:

The three-year, fixed price contract worth $83m with Nokia Networks is expected to end on 01 January 2022. The annual value of the contract stands at $28m.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson’s three-year, fixed price contract worth $17m is slated to expire on 14 November 2018. The annual value of the contract stands at $6m.

Top contracts by value



The top defense industry contracts, in terms of value, issued and currently under execution by Telenor as of August 2021 include:

Wipro’s nine-year contract worth $500m. The fixed price contract has started on 06 May 2009 and is expected to be closed by 05 May 2018. The annual value of the contract stands at $56m.

EVRY(Inactive)’s five-year contract worth $318m. Announced on 01 May 2010, the fixed price contract is due to expire on 31 December 2015. The annual value of the contract stands at $56m.

Methodology:

