Acronis International has been granted a patent for a distributed agent that enables the backup and restoration of virtual machines. The agent consists of an agent inside the virtual machine and an agent outside the virtual machine, which communicate with each other to collect different types of data for backup and restoration purposes. The method involves the outside backup agent initiating the backup process, the inside backup agent receiving a notification and collecting meta-data, and the outside backup agent creating a backup copy of the virtual machine. The inside backup agent stores only file-system metadata and files necessary for the availability of installed applications, requiring fewer system resources compared to the outside backup agent.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on Acronis International, Hybrid cloud management was a key innovation area identified from patents. Acronis International's grant share as of June 2023 was 1%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Distributed agent for backup and restoration of virtual machines

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: Acronis International GmbH

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11681589B2) describes a computer-implemented method for consistent data backup of a virtual machine with one or more installed applications. The method involves the use of both an inside backup agent running inside the virtual machine and an outside backup agent running outside the virtual machine.



According to the patent, the outside backup agent initiates a backup process for a target virtual machine containing a specified system object. The inside backup agent, installed on the target virtual machine, receives a notification from the outside backup agent indicating readiness to create a backup copy of the virtual machine. The inside backup agent then collects meta-data, which defines the data structure and state of the system object for a specific system state of the target virtual machine.



Once the meta-data is collected, the outside backup agent receives a notification and proceeds to create a backup copy of the target virtual machine for the specific system state. The backup copy and the meta-data related to the target virtual machine are then consolidated into a consistent backup copy.



It is worth noting that the inside backup agent only stores file-system metadata and files necessary for the availability of the installed applications, requiring fewer system resources compared to the outside backup agent. The patent also mentions that the system object can be an application, a file, an application container, or a user system profile.



Additionally, the patent describes a system for storing a consistent data backup. The system includes a processor with a host running a guest virtual machine, an outside backup agent installed outside the guest virtual machine, and an inside backup agent installed inside the guest virtual machine. The inside and outside backup agents are configured to communicate with each other, with the outside backup agent issuing commands to the inside backup agent for metadata collection.



Overall, this patent presents a method and system for consistent data backup of virtual machines with installed applications, utilizing both inside and outside backup agents. The approach aims to optimize system resources by having the inside backup agent store only necessary metadata and files, while the outside backup agent handles the creation of backup copies.

