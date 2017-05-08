Today marks the start of Mental Health Awareness Week 2017, an annual campaign run by the Mental Health Foundation (MHF).
The charity’s mission is to help people understand, protect and sustain their mental health and uses the week to encourage conversation and understanding around the topic.
As part of its work, MHF released a report on the state of the UK’s mental health. Here’s what you need to know.
10 numbers you need to know about mental health in the UK
1
Every week, one in six adults experience a common mental health problem, such as anxiety or depression
4
More than four in 10 people have experience depression
7
Seven in every 10 women say they have experienced a mental health problem
13
Only 13 percent of people in the UK report living with high levels of good mental health
25
Over 25 percent of people in the UK say they have experienced panic attacks
33
Only a third of UK workers, around 33 percent, who have experienced a mental health problem have felt supported at work by their manager
55
People aged 55 and above are the most likely to take positive steps to help themselves deal better with everyday life – such as spending time with friends and family, going for walks, learning new things, eating healthily and getting enough sleep
70
Over 70 percent of young people, aged 18-34, reported experiencing mental health problems
85
The great majority of people out of work, a total of 85 percent, have experienced a mental health problem. For those in work, it isn’t much better, as around two-thirds of those working say they have experience mental health problems too
1,200
Nearly three in four people living in the lowest household income bracket, which is less than £1,200 per month, report having experienced a mental health problem
What can you do?
The report, alongside with activities being carried out by MHF and other organisations this week, want to shine a spotlight on experiences of mental health in the UK.
In London, staff at more than 150 City firms including banks, professional services companies and law firms, will be wearing green ribbons this week as part of the Lord Mayor’s Appeal to show a visible sign of support and help destigmatise mental health. Buildings across the city, including the Bank of England and the National Theatre, will be lit up green throughout the week.
Andrew Parmley, London’s Lord Mayor, said
“Mental health difficulties can affect any of us at any time and half of absences in non-manual work can be put down to stress. Employers have a responsibility to support their staff and encourage open conversations in a push to end the stigma of discussing mental health in the workplace.”