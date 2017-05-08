is a reporter for Verdict, covering global news, economics and business. You can reach her at amelia.heathman@verdict.co.uk

Today marks the start of Mental Health Awareness Week 2017, an annual campaign run by the Mental Health Foundation (MHF).

The charity’s mission is to help people understand, protect and sustain their mental health and uses the week to encourage conversation and understanding around the topic.

As part of its work, MHF released a report on the state of the UK’s mental health. Here’s what you need to know.

10 numbers you need to know about mental health in the UK

1

Every week, one in six adults experience a common mental health problem, such as anxiety or depression

4

More than four in 10 people have experience depression

7

Seven in every 10 women say they have experienced a mental health problem

13

Only 13 percent of people in the UK report living with high levels of good mental health

25

Over 25 percent of people in the UK say they have experienced panic attacks

33

Only a third of UK workers, around 33 percent, who have experienced a mental health problem have felt supported at work by their manager

55

People aged 55 and above are the most likely to take positive steps to help themselves deal better with everyday life – such as spending time with friends and family, going for walks, learning new things, eating healthily and getting enough sleep

70

Over 70 percent of young people, aged 18-34, reported experiencing mental health problems

85

The great majority of people out of work, a total of 85 percent, have experienced a mental health problem. For those in work, it isn’t much better, as around two-thirds of those working say they have experience mental health problems too

1,200

Nearly three in four people living in the lowest household income bracket, which is less than £1,200 per month, report having experienced a mental health problem

What can you do?

The report, alongside with activities being carried out by MHF and other organisations this week, want to shine a spotlight on experiences of mental health in the UK.

In London, staff at more than 150 City firms including banks, professional services companies and law firms, will be wearing green ribbons this week as part of the Lord Mayor’s Appeal to show a visible sign of support and help destigmatise mental health. Buildings across the city, including the Bank of England and the National Theatre, will be lit up green throughout the week.

Andrew Parmley, London’s Lord Mayor, said