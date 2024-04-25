Amazon’s cloud subsidiary Amazon Web Services (AWS) has announced an $11bn data centre investment in the US state of Indiana.
The investment will provide 1,000 new jobs to the area and will see data centre facilities built in the Indiana Enterprise Centre, providing infrastructure for generative AI and cloud computing in the region.
AWS has received support from the state’s investment agency the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) which offers tax credits, training and assistance to investors in the region.
The IEDC have provided AWS with data centre sales tax exemptions for any future investments that the company makes in Indiana in the next 50 years.
It has also provided AWS with a training grant of $5m.
Additionally, AWS will also provide an investment of $7m to support the construction and upkeep of local roads near any new data centre facilities.
AWS’ investment received support from Indiana’s state Governor Eric Holcomb.
“Amazon has long been an important economic partner in Indiana, and we are excited to welcome AWS,” said Holcomb.
“This significant investment solidifies Indiana’s leadership position in the economy of the future and will undoubtedly have a positive ripple effect on the town of New Carlisle, the north central region and the state of Indiana for years to come,” he stated.