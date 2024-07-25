This AI-ready infrastructure is designed to deliver the network capacity, performance, stability, and speed. Credit: Gorodenkoff/Shutterstock.

Microsoft has partnered with Lumen Technologies to expand network capacity and capabilities to meet the growing demands on its data centres driven by artificial intelligence (AI).

This collaboration is part of Microsoft’s ongoing efforts to evolve and scale its ecosystem, leveraging Lumen’s network infrastructure as a strategic supplier.

Lumen’s Private Connectivity Fabric, a custom network solution, will be used to strengthen the connectivity between Microsoft’s data centres.

This AI-ready infrastructure is designed to deliver the network capacity, performance, stability, and speed necessary to support the increasing data demands.

Meanwhile, the partnership will also enable Lumen to utilise Microsoft’s cloud services to advance its digital transformation.

Lumen is undergoing an enterprise-wide transformation to streamline and optimise its operations.

By adopting Microsoft’s cloud and AI technologies, Lumen anticipates a reduction in technology costs, the elimination of outdated systems, and the enhancement of its service offerings.

Lumen’s migration to Microsoft Azure and the use of Microsoft Entra solutions for security are expected to improve its cash flow by more than $20m in the next 12 months, while also enhancing customer experience.

Microsoft corporate vice president of Azure Core product and design Erin Chapple said: “AI is reshaping our daily lives and fundamentally changing how businesses operate. We are focused both on the impact and opportunity for customers relative to AI today, and a generation ahead when it comes to our network infrastructure.

“Lumen has the network infrastructure and the digital capabilities needed to help support Azure’s mission in creating reliable and scalable platform that supports the breadth of customer workloads—from general purpose and mission-critical, to cloud-native, high-performance computing, and AI, plus what’s on the horizon.”

Lumen Technologies president and CEO Kate Johnson said: “We are preparing for a future where AI is the driving force of innovation and growth, and where a powerful network infrastructure is essential for companies to thrive.

“Microsoft has an ambitious vision for AI and this level of innovation requires a network that can make it reality. Lumen’s expansive network meets this challenge, with unique routes, unmatched coverage, and a digital platform built to give companies the flexibility, access and security they need to create an AI-enabled world.”

Microsoft recently unveiled plans for new data centres in Spain’s Aragon region, representing an investment exceeding $7bn (€6.4bn).

These facilities, to be constructed near Zaragoza, align with Microsoft’s investment in a new AI centre outside Madrid.