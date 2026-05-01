T-Mobile for Business has taken a decisive step in redefining ubiquitous business connectivity with the launch of SuperBroadband, an enterprise broadband product that combines T-Mobile’s 5G-Advanced network with Starlink’s satellite broadband. Positioned as available “anywhere in the US”, the SLA-backed offer targets a familiar pain point for geo-distributed organisations: keeping dozens, hundreds, or even thousands of sites online when fixed-line options are uneven, slow to restore in outages, or absent entirely. T-Mobile is leaning on operational simplicity – one provider offering one bill for a 36-month contract – targeting enterprises stitching together multiple ISPs and backup links that present obvious problems such as inconsistent service levels and fragmented support paths.

Commercially, the pre-tax entry price is $250 per site per month, but the structure is designed for committed deployments: a three-year minimum term. Ismail Patel, Senior Analyst in Enterprise Technology at GlobalData, argues: “The market is ripe for a product like SuperBroadband. Telcos and satcos are progressively converging for service ubiquity. Enterprises are increasingly demanding credibly redundant networks for their remote, temporary, or mission-critical operations. The public sector is seeing manifold benefits in shifting from, or augmenting, legacy systems for first responders and other public services.”

T-Mobile already has key customers in place for the product, namely Columbia Sportwear that has hundreds of sites covering retail, factory, employee, clearance, and wholesale sites; and Aramark Destinations, providing tourism and hospitality in national and state parks, resorts, and lodging properties, and other large recreational and tourist destinations.

Patel adds: “T-Mobile has one eye on impending enterprise competition to Starlink, namely Amazon Leo and TeraWave. Therefore, it is looking to build up a critical mass of customers and is already looking ahead to target second-wave customers in the coming years with a solid base of references, before the arrival of telcos with their own satellite-augmented ubiquitous enterprise mobility products.

“SuperBroadband will give competitors and telcos in other markets something to mull over: What does it mean to offer ubiquitous connectivity? T-Mobile has already demonstrated a demand for it. Admittedly, its appeal is weaker for some businesses, particularly those requiring super-high bandwidth, latency-sensitive applications, or shorter-term contracts. However, the available addressable market is large enough for T-Mobile to dedicate resources to this product. The relatively free tilt it currently has in the US market allows it to position SuperBroadband at an initial 36-month-term contract at the monthly $250 per-site price point; it is highly likely that this entry point will be scaled down somewhat when competition to SuperBroadband does eventually arrive. The question is not ‘if’ this ubiquitous business connectivity product will pick up with telcos, but rather ‘when’ and what type of telco-satco partnerships that will form over the next few years to facilitate this.”