Joint Showcase Launch By David Shi, Vice President Of Huawei’s Ict Marketing & Solution Sales Department; Tomeu Fiol, Global Hotel Technology Director Of Meliá Hotels International; Chao Liu, Ceo Of Huawei’s Manufacturing And Large Enterprises Bu; Vincent Liu, President Of Huawei’s Global Enterprise Network Marketing & Solution Sales Department; Jack He, General Manager Of Huawei Spain Enterprise; Ramón Vidal Castro, General Manager Of Torre Melina Gran Meliá; Diego Du, Huawei Spain Barcelona Department. Credit: Huawei.

During the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Huawei and Meliá Hotels International kicked off the Global Smart Hotel Showcase at the Torre Melina Gran Meliá with a demonstration of the latest in smart hotel network connectivity and infrastructure.

Worldwide, outbound tourism expenditure is predicted to rise to $3.66 trillion in 2028, representing a 14% increase[i] over the last two years. At the same time, consumer preferences are evolving towards more unique experiences, especially among younger travellers, with increased spending on activities, dining and local culture.

However, these same travellers also expect personalised, seamless and technologically advanced experiences and hotels can no longer view digital solutions as optional. To accommodate these trends, hospitality needs to be able to offer more personalised promotions and experiences based on a guest’s interests and past behaviours alongside fast Wi-Fi and rooms that adapt to your preferences on check-in.

In an era where technology is rapidly reshaping every industry, the Huawei Global Smart Hotel Showcase represents a pivotal moment in this transformation, bringing together the very latest in technology with traditional hotel and hospitality values of quality, service and privacy, to reimagine what a smart hotel truly means in the 21st century.

The future of intelligent hospitality

Tomeu Fiol, Global Hotel Technology Director of Meliá Hotels International. Credit: Huawei.

From advanced Wi-Fi networks and IoT integration, to data-driven personalisation and sustainable solutions, the MWC showcase focused on demonstrating how technology can transform hospitality experiences, with innovative solutions for creating smarter, more connected hotel environments; not just enhancing guest experiences, but fundamentally redesigning the entire hospitality ecosystem.

Global Hotel Technology Director of Meliá Hotels International, Tomeu Fiol, opened the showcase by reminding the attendees that technology should not be seen as a replacement for human interaction, but instead, as a tool to enhance and support human experiences within the hospitality sector. Fiol sees technological collaboration as a pathway to improving operational excellence, guest satisfaction and environmental sustainability. His speech emphasised the strategic importance of thoughtful technological integration in the hotel industry.

David Shi, Vice President of Huawei’s ICT Marketing & Solution Sales Department. Credit: Huawei.

The joint launch was also attended by Vice President of Huawei’s ICT Marketing & Solution Sales Department, Mr David Shi. In his address, Shi positioned Huawei as a transformative technological partner in the hospitality industry’s digital evolution.

“This is not just a showcase of hotel technology, but also a demonstration of how Meliá and Huawei are collaborating to drive hotel digital transformation and improve hotel guest experiences,” Shi said. “ICT infrastructure, particularly network infrastructure, has changed from a supporting tool to a core engine that transforms all industries, and technology is rapidly reshaping the hotel industry.”

Huawei Smart Hotel Solution

After the launch, Huawei went on to demonstrate several key technological innovations for the hospitality industry, including extensive Wi-Fi 7 network coverage across all hotel areas, dedicated network channels for VIP guests, single fibre and terminal per room supporting multiple services and ultra-intelligent hotel management capabilities.

The Huawei Smart Hotel Solution at the Torre Melia Gran Meliá Hotel enhances its capacity to provide smooth, intelligent services more effectively while guaranteeing fast, dependable, and consistent network coverage across all of its properties. The solution combines the advantages of IP and POL technologies, bringing three unique highlights:

Wireless access points (APs) with built-in smart antennas enable seamless Wi-Fi coverage in all indoor and outdoor hotel areas, ensuring always-smooth roaming and an ultra-high-speed network experience.

Optical fibres replace traditional Ethernet cables, allowing each room to be connected with a single fibre and terminal. This energy-saving and future-proof practice facilitates sustainable development.

Huawei iMaster-NCE’s unified management platform manages IP and POL devices. Enhanced by AI, it can automatically identify and locate faults within minutes, thereby improving O&M efficiency.

Fiol explained how these technologies were bringing key benefits to the hotel that included enhanced operational efficiency, improved guest digital engagement and reduced energy consumption, which supported Meliá’s sustainable green strategies. “Meliá Hotels is dedicated to offering guests the ideal blend of modern design and exceptional comfort while redefining their experience through digital innovation,” he says.

The demonstration was not just a technological showcase, but a practical illustration of how advanced ICT infrastructure can transform the hospitality industry’s operational and guest experiences.

The launch was also attended by Chao Liu, CEO of Huawei’s Manufacturing and Large Enterprises BU; Vincent Liu, President of Huawei’s Global Enterprise Network Marketing & Solution Sales Department; Jack He, General Manager of Huawei’s Iberia Enterprise Business; and Ramón Vidal Castro, General Manager of Torre Melina Gran Meliá.

The event concluded with an official inauguration ceremony, symbolising the ongoing technological evolution in the hospitality industry.

For more information on how efficient ICT is central to the guest experience, visit here.

[i] GlobalData: Outbound Tourism Spending Habits in the Top 10 Expenditure Markets (2024), September 2024.