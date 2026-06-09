The wholesale telecommunications segment has traditionally competed on four core pillars: scale, reach, latency and price. However, as enterprises accelerate the adoption of AI, hybrid cloud architectures, and internationally distributed workloads, another factor is rapidly moving up the priority list: security.

With cyber threats becoming increasingly sophisticated and quantum computing edging closer to practical deployment, quantum-safe connectivity is emerging as the next major differentiator for wholesale operators seeking to move beyond price-led competition. The broader question now emerging for the industry is whether security could soon become just as important as scale, reach and price in wholesale telecommunications.

Against this backdrop, Italy’s Sparkle recently announced, in partnership with Equinix, the launch of Quantum-safe interconnect (QSI) across 20 of Equinix’s International Business Exchange (IBX) positions throughout Europe, the Americas and Asia, following a successful proof of concept conducted over a secure IPSEC tunnel between Frankfurt and Singapore. The service is designed to help its customers protect cross-site VPNs, hybrid infrastructures and distributed multi-cloud environments from future quantum-era threats.

As quantum computing continues to overcome technical barriers and move closer to commercial-scale deployment, concerns are being raised that it could eventually break cryptographic standards that protect today’s internet, enterprise networks and global communications. Especially with “harvest now, decrypt later” attacks, where sensitive data is being collected today and decrypted in the future using quantum computers.

According to GlobalData senior analyst Brendan Swan: “As Wholesale Service providers, including Colt, BT and KDDI expand their post-quantum cryptography (PQC) initiatives, quantum-safe networking is emerging as a key differentiator for supporting hyperscalers’ requirements and securing critical infrastructure and international connectivity.

“The wholesale telecommunications market is increasingly commoditised, with service providers continuing to compete on price, coverage and bandwidth, putting pressure on its margins. As a result, service providers are actively seeking new avenues to differentiate themselves in the market while creating a higher value, stickier customer propositions.”

Momentum is also being supported by regulators and standards bodies. The US National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and the European Commission are driving change by mandating post-quantum cryptography (PQC) adoption by 2035 for organisations handling sensitive data while PQC is shifting from a competitive advantage to an industry requirement.

Despite the growing interest in quantum-safe networking, it still faces hurdles for future adoption, not only cost, but awareness remains low in enterprise while uncertainty around timelines for quantum threats continues to slow investment.

Swan concludes: “Quantum-safe networking might be in its infancy, but initiatives such as Sparkle’s partnership with Equinix suggest that the market is already starting to evolve. Providers that invest early in quantum-safe capabilities may be better positioned to differentiate themselves in an increasingly competitive wholesale market.

“In a wholesale telecommunications market where connectivity alone is no longer enough to stand out. The next phase may be defined by who has the largest or fastest network but who can deliver the most trusted and secure digital infrastructure for AI and the cloud era.”