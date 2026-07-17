TSMC plans extra $100bn Arizona investment, taking US total to $265bn. Credit: Jack Hong/Shutterstock.com.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) said it will invest an additional $100bn in the US to expand advanced semiconductor manufacturing and packaging in Arizona, taking its total planned US investment to $265bn.

TSMC stated the latest increase will deliver four additional advanced semiconductor manufacturing facilities, taking its planned total to 12 “leading-edge semiconductor and packaging facilities” in the US.

The expanded plan follows an earlier commitment made in March 2025, when TSMC announced it would add $100bn to an original $65bn US investment programme.

TSMC chairman and CEO Dr CC Wei said: “We believe this investment will further foster the development of the US semiconductor ecosystem, strengthen the supply chain, and support significant job creation in the US. We are very excited about the tremendous opportunities that lie ahead of us.”

Alongside the investment update, TSMC reported second-quarter results for the period ended 30 June 2026.

The company reported consolidated revenue of T$1,270.38bn, and net income of T$706.56bn, with diluted earnings per share of T$27.25 ($4.31 per ADR unit). Year-on-year, revenue rose 36.0%, and net income increased 77.4%.

In US dollars, second-quarter revenue was $40.20bn, up 33.7% year-on-year and up 12% from the previous quarter. Gross margin was 67.7%, operating margin 60.3% and net profit margin 55.6%.

By technology, 2-nanometre shipments accounted for 3% of total wafer revenue in the quarter, while 3-nanometre contributed 30%, 5-nanometre 33% and 7-nanometre 11%. Advanced technologies, defined by the company as 7-nanometre and below, made up 77% of total wafer revenue.

TSMC senior vice president and CFO Wendell Huang said: “Our business in the second quarter was supported by strong demand for our leading-edge process technologies.

“Moving into third quarter 2026, we expect our business to be supported by continued strong demand for our leading-edge process technologies, including the steep ramp-up of our 2-nanometer technology.”

For the third quarter of 2026, TSMC said it expects revenue of between $44.6bn and $45.8bn. Assuming an exchange rate of $1 to T$32, it forecasts gross profit margin of 65% to 67% and operating profit margin of 56% to 58%.