Each new generation of Wi-Fi arrives with a familiar promise to support growing technology: faster connectivity. Wi-Fi 7, based on IEEE 802.11be, is designed to support at least one mode of operation capable of a maximum throughput of at least 30 Gbit/s, while maintaining backward compatibility with legacy Wi-Fi devices.

Yet throughput is only part of the story. Wi-Fi 7 is also designed to improve latency, reliability and performance in dense environments. Features such as Multi-Link Operation allow devices to use multiple bands simultaneously, boosting speeds, reducing lag, and improving resilience when one channel becomes congested.

Wi-Fi 7 promises to make crowded digital environments faster and more reliable, but the commercial challenge lies in licensing the underlying intellectual property in a way that gives manufacturers sufficient certainty to enable large-scale production.

Clearer licensing terms can help turn Wi-Fi 7 from a technical standard into a scalable market opportunity. Huawei has announced that its patent licensing royalty rate for Wi-Fi 7 technologies will be set at US$0.50 per unit for consumer-grade Wi-Fi 7 compliant devices. Implementers will be able to obtain licences either through bilateral agreements or via patent pools, on fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory (FRAND) terms.

Why Wi-Fi 7 patent clarity matters for device makers

Every connectivity standard is supported by a network of standard-essential patents (SEPs). These patents cover technologies that are required for a product to meet the standard. For device manufacturers, chip designers, and terminal brands, licensing SEPs can pose significant planning challenges.

Unclear costs can slow decision-making. A manufacturer designing a new router, laptop, headset or smart home device needs to understand the likely economics well before products reach the shelves. This is particularly true for small and medium-sized enterprises, which often lack the legal and commercial resources of larger technology groups.

Huawei’s decision to announce its Wi-Fi 7 rate early is therefore more than a pricing update. It gives implementers a clearer view of one part of their cost base as Wi-Fi 7 commercialisation accelerates. The rate also keeps Huawei’s Wi-Fi 7 pricing at the same level as its Wi-Fi 6 consumer device royalty, despite its higher throughput, lower latency, improved reliability and stronger concurrent connectivity. Huawei’s stated rationale is predictability: a stable licensing framework can help adopters plan product roadmaps while still allowing innovators to earn returns on research and development.

How patent pools could simplify Wi-Fi 7 licensing

Another key aspect of Huawei’s announcement is the licensing strategy. The company is providing bilateral licensing options and backing pool-based licensing via Sisvel.

Patent pools are designed to simplify access to essential patents from multiple owners. Rather than negotiating separately with each rights holder, implementers can obtain rights through a single agreement. In a fast-moving hardware market, this can reduce transaction costs, legal complexity and the risk of fragmented licensing.

Huawei joined the Sisvel Wi-Fi 6 patent pool as a founding member in 2022, acting as both licensor and licensee. It has now extended that participation to the Sisvel Wi-Fi Multimode pool, which covers both Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 7 standard-essential patents.

Sisvel launched the Wi-Fi Multimode patent pool on 22 January 2026 with ten founding patent owners. The pool builds on the earlier Wi-Fi 6 programme, which Sisvel says closed agreements with nearly 40 companies over three years, including Acer, Netgear, Cisco and HP. Sony was announced as an early licensee, while the briefing book also names HPE, Microsoft and ASUS among licensees.

Wi-Fi standards are evolving, but manufacturers do not want every generational shift to create a new licensing maze. A multimode pool can give companies a simpler way to cover successive standards as products begin to support multiple generations of Wi-Fi.

What FRAND licensing means for Wi-Fi 7 adoption

FRAND licensing is often examined from legal and policy perspectives, yet its economic goal is simple. It aims to balance two key interests: rewarding innovators for their contributions to standards and ensuring implementers can access these technologies on fair and reasonable terms. This balance is particularly important in connectivity, as wireless standards only deliver value when widely adopted. Excessive uncertainty can slow adoption, while weak returns can reduce incentives to invest in future standards.

Huawei’s announcement gives a concrete example of how FRAND principles can be translated into a published rate. It also reflects a broader effort to avoid two familiar tensions in SEP markets: patent hold-up, where implementers face excessive demands after adopting a standard, and patent hold-out, where patent owners struggle to secure fair returns for essential contributions.

As Wi-Fi becomes more central to consumer electronics, enterprise systems and industrial infrastructure, licensing disputes can affect product launches, supply chains and competitive positioning. Predictability becomes a form of market infrastructure.

Huawei’s role in the Wi-Fi patent ecosystem

Huawei describes its announcement as a component of a sustained strategy for wireless innovation. The company has dedicated ten years of research and significant resources to developing Wi-Fi 7 technologies and states that, by the end of 2024, its Wi-Fi patent license agreements had been used in more than 1.2 billion consumer electronic devices globally.

Huawei’s contributions to this landscape include Wi-Fi 6 technologies such as OFDMA, Multi-User MIMO, Spatial Reuse, BSS Coloring, Extended Range, and Target Wake Time, along with Wi-Fi 7 features such as Multi-Link Operation, Multi-RU per STA, and Preamble Puncturing.

As Wi-Fi 7 moves further into consumer devices, enterprise networks and industrial systems, the technology’s success will depend on more than faster connections. Clearer licensing terms can give manufacturers the confidence to build at scale, while ensuring that the companies developing core wireless technologies have a route to reinvest in the next generation of connectivity.