TSMC initially established its presence in Arizona in 2020, with production commencing late last year. Credit: Jack Hong/Shutterstock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) will increase its US investment by $100bn, constructing five new advanced fabrication plants.

This announcement was made by US President Donald Trump alongside TSMC CEO CC Wei.

In a statement, Trump said: “This will create hundreds of billions of dollars in economic activity and boost America’s dominance in artificial intelligence and beyond.”

This brings TSMC’s total US investment to $165bn.

The move aligns with the US strategy to strengthen domestic manufacturing and secure a larger share of the global semiconductor market.

Trump also emphasised the national security importance of this initiative.

Wei said the company plans to build three additional fabrication plants after the three already announced, along with two advanced packaging facilities and, most importantly, a research and development centre, all in Arizona.

TSMC initially established its presence in Arizona in 2020, with production commencing late in 2024.

The company’s expansion in the US is expected to create thousands of jobs and bolster the local semiconductor industry, which is predominantly based in Asia.

The chips produced by TSMC are integral to various tech sectors, including smartphones, vehicle electronics, and AI servers.

This expansion comes amid a broader push by the US to increase domestic manufacturing capabilities and reduce reliance on Asian markets.

Trump described semiconductors as the “backbone of the 21st century economy”, emphasising the need to manufacture chips domestically using American factories, skills, and labour.

He added, “That is exactly what we are doing.”

In January 2025, the US announced the launch of Stargate, a $500bn AI infrastructure project.

SoftBank and OpenAI are leading the project, with SoftBank overseeing financial matters and OpenAI managing day-to-day operations.

Additional early-stage investors include Oracle, a major US technology company, and MGX, an investment entity based in Abu Dhabi that specialises in AI.

in February 2025, Apple CEO Tim Cook revealed plans to invest more than $500bn in the US, including a new server factory in Texas, following a meeting with Trump.