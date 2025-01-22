OpenAI and SoftBank have unveiled plans for a $500bn US artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure project, named Stargate.
The project, announced at the White House, involves an initial investment of $100bn, with plans to increase this to $500bn over the next four years.
In a statement, OpenAI said Stargate intends to build “new AI infrastructure for OpenAI” in the US, with the initial funding being deployed “immediately”.
US President Donald Trump said: “This monumental undertaking is a resounding declaration of confidence in America’s potential under a new president.
“This is money that normally would have gone to China or other countries, but in particular China.”
The joint venture has SoftBank and OpenAI as lead partners, with SoftBank handling financial responsibilities and OpenAI managing operational aspects.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
Masayoshi Son, SoftBank CEO, will serve as the chairman.
Other initial equity funders include US IT major Oracle, and MGX, which is the AI-focused investment vehicle of Abu Dhabi.
Funding details for Stargate remain unclear, though plans to attract additional investors are underway, according to a source cited by the Financial Times.
Alongside OpenAI and Oracle, other technology partners in the project include Arm, Microsoft, and NVIDIA.
Trump, who officially started his second term as president on 20 January 2025, said that the project would build the “physical and virtual infrastructure to power the next generation of advancements in AI, and this will include the construction of colossal data centres”.
“The buildout is currently underway, starting in Texas, and we are evaluating potential sites across the country for more campuses as we finalise definitive agreements,” according to OpenAI.
Oracle, NVIDIA, and OpenAI will collaborate to construct and operate the computing system, leveraging existing partnerships between OpenAI and both NVIDIA and Oracle.
OpenAI’s partnership with Microsoft will also expand as OpenAI increases its use of Azure to train models and deliver products.
“All of us look forward to continuing to build and develop AI—and in particular AGI [artificial general intelligence], the ChatGPT-maker said.