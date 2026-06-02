Anthropic’s confidential filing comes amid increased attention on AI companies considering entry into public markets. Credit: Samuel Boivin/Shutterstock.com.

Anthropic has submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on a confidential basis.

The filing concerns a proposed initial public offering of its common stock, though specific terms such as the number of shares to be offered and the price range have not yet been determined.

The company stated that the proposed initial public offering would proceed only after the SEC concludes its review process, and any actual listing will depend on prevailing market conditions and other factors.

The confidential submission follows established regulatory procedure and is being made under Rule 135 of the Securities Act of 1933.

According to the company, this does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities.

Anthropic’s confidential filing comes amid increased attention on AI companies considering entry into public markets.

Reports indicate that the company last completed a funding round in late May, raising $65bn at a post-money valuation of $965bn.

In recent months, reports have suggested that other major technology companies are also planning public listings.

Last month, Reuters reported that OpenAI was preparing to confidentially file for an IPO in the coming weeks. SpaceX, led by Elon Musk, has also reportedly filed for an offering targeting $75bn at a $1.75tn valuation.

IPO research firm IPOX vice president Kat Liu said: “Filing shortly after SpaceX allows Anthropic to capitalise on strong investor interest in AI and growth stocks while the window remains favourable.

“Anthropic’s valuation ambitions appear far less aggressive in comparison (to SpaceX) than they might have looked in isolation.”

The filing positions Anthropic alongside firms like OpenAI at the forefront of rapid developments in AI, which have prompted significant changes in corporate strategy and investment flows.

Anthropic confirmed that any sales or offers regarding its proposed securities would only be conducted in accordance with the US securities registration requirements.