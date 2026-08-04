Zenity to expand global AI agent security after $125m investment. Credit: BOY ANTHONY/Shutterstock.com.

Zenity has completed a $125m Series C funding round, led by Norwest, to support its ambitions to expand globally and further develop its AI security and governance platform.

According to Zenity, the investment follows increased demand from enterprises seeking to secure autonomous AI agents operating within their organisations.

New investors in the Series C include Qumra Capital, Hitachi Ventures, SoftBank Vision Fund 2, and LG Technology Ventures, joined by existing investors such as Vertex Ventures, DTCP, Third Point Ventures, and Intel Capital.

Norwest partner Assaf Harel said: “We have followed Zenity’s journey for years and have been impressed by the team’s vision and execution. As enterprises rapidly adopt AI agents across critical workflows, organisations need a new approach to security built for this new and continuously evolving reality.”

Zenity’s platform is designed for AI agent security and governance, enabling security teams to oversee, control, and respond to risks presented by AI agents.

The company reports that its technology is used by Fortune 500, Global 2000, and other large international organisations from industries including financial services, healthcare, technology, and manufacturing.

Zenity’s customer base includes SoftBank and several undisclosed Fortune 50 companies.

The company said its revenues have tripled annually over the past two years, and that it anticipates continued growth at this rate in the current year.

Zenity said that protecting AI agents requires more than visibility over prompts and model layers. The company stated that it also involves understanding agent intent and enforcing security boundaries as enterprise environments remain in flux.

Its approach allows security teams to allow, modify, or block an AI agent’s action based on an assessment of its intent. This is applied across agents developed on frameworks including Microsoft Copilot, Gemini, Claude, ChatGPT Enterprise, Codex, Cursor, AgentCore, AWS Bedrock, Microsoft Foundry, and Google Vertex AI, as well as custom-built systems.

The company’s research division, Zenity Labs, has discovered vulnerabilities in agentic AI frameworks, some affecting how technology providers and enterprises secure autonomous AI. The research team previously identified vulnerabilities such as AgentFlayer, which demonstrated potential threats including hijacking of workflows and exfiltrating sensitive data.

Other findings highlighted risks in platforms like Microsoft Copilot Studio and ChatGPT, alongside attacks that could utilise documents or calendar invitations to compromise systems.

Zenity co-founder and CEO Ben Kliger said: “AI experimentation is long over and any organisation on the planet is promoting AI agents at velocity and adoption rates never seen before in any tech wave.

“AI agents change everything in the way that we all work and operate as enterprises are promoting agentic AI in SaaS, on local devices with coding agents and agentic browsers and in their public cloud infrastructure. They are rebuilding their infrastructure with agentic infrastructure and employees that access enterprise data, tools, and own business processes and decisions.”

Recently, Zenity has added new features to its platform, introducing exposure management and runtime boundaries that aim to enforce security at the decision point when AI agents act.

The company employs more than 230 staff worldwide, with its research and development centre located in Tel Aviv and commercial operations run from New York.

Past funding rounds for Zenity include a $38m Series B led by Third Point Ventures and DTCP in October 2024, and a $16.5m Series A led by Intel Capital in September 2023.

The latest investment is expected to support further platform development, growth in Zenity Labs, and increased presence in Europe and Asia Pacific.