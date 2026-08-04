MOZN’s founder and CEO Mohammed AlHussein (left) with HUMAIN CEO Tareq Amin (right). Credit: MOZN/PRNewswire.

HUMAIN, a technology company backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), has announced a strategic investment in MOZN, a Riyadh-based enterprise AI firm.

The deal includes a partnership to jointly develop and implement production-scale AI solutions for clients in financial services and the public sector both regionally and internationally.

MOZN focuses on AI designed for high-assurance domains. The company delivers tools and platforms addressing financial crime prevention, knowledge intelligence, and decision intelligence.

Its AI products are claimed to be utilised by more than 150 customers across the financial services and public sectors in the region and beyond. The firm’s solutions are used particularly where security, compliance, and regulatory requirements are critical.

HUMAIN has stated that its investment will primarily be used to support MOZN’s international expansion and the scaling up of MOZN’s sovereign AI platform. The effort is designed to allow more institutions to move from pilot AI projects to secure, production-grade deployments that can be integrated with core business operations.

The partnership is aimed at delivering scalable and compliant AI systems in sectors where reliability is a requirement.

Both companies will develop joint solutions using a shared product roadmap and a coordinated go-to-market approach.

Early initiatives will address three main areas: financial crime prevention, knowledge intelligence, and governance, risk and compliance (GRC). The partners will also integrate technologies from both sides.

HUMAIN brings its full AI stack, including HUMAIN Fabric and HUMAIN ONE, and operational capabilities from its next-generation data centres and AI models. MOZN contributes its domain-specific AI products, regulatory experience, and its Forward Deployed Engineering (FDE) approach, which embeds engineers onsite with clients to design and implement bespoke AI systems.

The co-developed solutions will be available via the HUMAIN ONE AI Agent Marketplace. This platform enables organisations to discover, deploy, and scale enterprise-grade AI agents in a secure way.

MOZN’s FDE model will ensure that the systems are tailored to each client’s environment, with engineers handling all phases from design through to deployment and scaling. Both firms expect this method to ensure measurable business outcomes tied directly to customer goals.

MOZN founder and CEO Mohammed AlHussein said: “This investment from HUMAIN is a strong endorsement of MOZN’s mission to empower enterprises with intelligence that matters. As complexity, scale, and regulatory expectations accelerate across industries, institutions need AI that is sovereign, trusted, and built for high-assurance domains.

“Together with HUMAIN, we are combining world-class infrastructure with deep domain expertise to co-create category-defining solutions built for financial institutions and public sector organisations.”

The first joint solutions and client deployments are expected to be unveiled at LEAP Riyadh, a technology event in Saudi Arabia. Both companies plan to roll out broader commercial availability of these jointly developed products in the second half of 2026.

HUMAIN CEO Tareq Amin said: “Enterprise AI only delivers value when organizations can deploy it securely, reliably, and at production scale. This partnership reflects the momentum of HUMAIN’s recently launched banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector, and represents one of our first strategic engagements for the sector as we build an ecosystem of partners to transform financial services and the public sector through AI.

“Our first investment in a Saudi company with MOZN strengthens our ability to deliver production-grade AI solutions for highly regulated environments, enabling measurable operational impact while expanding access to these capabilities across regional and global markets.”

Last month, HUMAIN entered into a partnership with Cohere, a company focused on sovereign AI infrastructure. This collaboration aims to provide dedicated compute resources for advanced AI models and the joint development of enterprise AI applications.

Earlier this year, HUMAIN made an investment of $3bn in xAI during the latter’s Series E financing round.