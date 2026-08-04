AWS to offer Superblocks AI app development tools on Amazon Bedrock. Credit: JHVEPhoto/Shutterstock.com.

Superblocks and Amazon Web Services (AWS) have begun a multi-year collaboration aimed at broadening secure generative AI application development options for enterprise users inside AWS environments, including Amazon Bedrock.

The deal will allow AWS customers to run the Superblocks generative AI platform within their own network perimeter, making use of AWS security controls and data governance features.

Amazon Bedrock provides a managed environment for building and deploying generative AI applications at scale. It offers a selection of managed large language models through a unified API.

Superblocks’ integration will let enterprise teams build, manage, and deploy AI applications while retaining operational oversight via AWS’s privacy and security frameworks.

A key component of the partnership involves technical integration with Amazon Aurora. Superblocks will allow rapid database provisioning through Aurora for new AI-generated applications.

Amazon Aurora delivers managed relational database capabilities, with built-in scaling and security, providing throughput claims of up to six times that of standard database engines, according to AWS.

Superblocks describes its offering as a platform for internal AI application development, enabling “vibe coding” by business users while providing oversight for IT and security teams.

The Cloud-Prem deployment model from Superblocks offers the velocity of a managed service, enabling development within a company’s private AWS environment. It allows existing network and governance controls to remain in place.

The agreement addresses a challenge facing enterprises as multiple generative AI projects proliferate and lead to security and compliance risks.

The Superblocks platform is designed to enable business teams to create their own AI-powered tools and automation, with IT and security managers able to enforce policy, auditing and security from a central location.

Superblocks CEO Brad Menezes said: “Customers are done being beholden to expensive frontier models. They want model choice that delivers the best price-performance for every task, and that’s exactly what Superblocks Smart Router offers, with the security and performance of Amazon Bedrock behind it.

“Today, business users are vibe coding on their local desktops with no secure path to production on top of their private enterprise data. Our partnership with AWS provides the infrastructure for that secure path, and it lets IT teams configure policy agents that check AI-generated code against enterprise standards before it ever reaches production.”

Superblocks’ Smart Router feature aims to lower compute costs. It routes workloads to the most cost-efficient AI model, and uses higher-cost, frontier models when required, a capability the company claims can deliver savings of up to 30% as open-source models improve.

AWS vice president and startups and venture capital global head Jason Bennett said: “Giving AWS customers the flexibility to run Superblocks in their own virtual private cloud with model choice on Amazon Bedrock means business teams can build AI applications on enterprise data without putting security at risk.

“Enterprises want speed and control—Superblocks delivers both, enabling self-serve automation org-wide while IT maintains governance. That’s what successful AI adoption at scale looks like.”

The collaboration also sees AWS become Superblocks’ preferred cloud provider. Both firms will work together on go-to-market activities, including field enablement and technical workshops to assist enterprises in bringing AI prototypes into governed production environments.

Superblocks will be available for AWS customers through AWS Marketplace, which allows for integrated procurement and spending plans.

Recently, AI company Recursive recently signed a $410m, multi-year agreement to use AWS as its cloud provider for automated AI research.

In late June, AWS announced an investment of $1bn in a new division aimed at expediting AI implementation for its enterprise customers by embedding specialist engineers within their teams.