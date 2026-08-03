Once Zoom has closed its acquisition of the Common Room buyer intelligence platform, the entire sales cycle will be covered with the addition of the initial, prospecting stage. Credit: fizkes via Shutterstock.com.

Zoom announced general availability of three updates to its Zoom Revenue Accelerator (ZRA) feature which helps sales teams close deals by analyzing customer interactions using AI. The updates consist of ‘Sales Roleplay’, which provides practice simulations of customer conversations; ‘Sales Assist’, which includes real-time deal guidance to keep reps focused as they engage the customer; and ‘Ask ZRA’, which allows both reps and managers to perform natural language queries on conversation data post-discussion with the customer.

Taken collectively, ZRA and the trio of updates cover everything from deal prep to deal close. Once Zoom has closed its acquisition of the Common Room buyer intelligence platform, which was announced in early July 2026, the entire sales cycle will be covered with the addition of the initial, prospecting stage.

Assembling a suite of tools that together bring deals from inception to completion parallels what Zoom has been doing recently with the Workplace platform in general – unifying information typically residing across a variety of systems to complete a task. That has involved three components. One is linking functionality within the Zoom platform – such as calling, messaging, and email – to work together more seamlessly. The second is linking the Zoom platform with other vendor platforms as well as third-party apps such as CRM, ERP, and WEM within an organisation. The third is establishing those same types of links between organisations, such as a company and their suppliers, partners, and customers.

Providing support for the sales process represents a ‘new frontier’ that vendors are exploring. Vendors have gone ‘all-in’ on team collaboration capabilities for quite some time now. More recently in the last few years, the contact centre has morphed into a hotspot. Today, a wealth of information can be gathered on customers and their interactions with an organisation through currently available contact centre capabilities. The ability of AI to mine and analyse that information has made tools that generate sales leads and manage the funnel a natural extension.

For the most part, vendors are dabbling in the arena of assisting sales teams with Zoom, as well as RingCentral taking the lead. Look for this trend to ripen quickly and for all rivals to expand the volume of sales support features on their platforms.