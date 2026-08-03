Semiconductor foundry SkyWater Technology becomes IonQ subsidiary after $1.8bn acquisition. Credit: asharkyu/Shutterstock.com.

Quantum computing firm IonQ has completed the previously announced acquisition of US-based semiconductor foundry SkyWater Technology in a transaction valued at about $1.8bn.

The deal follows regulatory clearance, including early termination of the US Federal Trade Commission’s (FTC) review process. The companies announced the agreement in January 2026, outlining plans to create a vertically integrated quantum platform company.

SkyWater shareholders will exchange each of their shares in the company for $15.00 in cash and 0.4883 shares of IonQ common stock.

IonQ is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), while SkyWater Technology previously traded on the NASDAQ.

Following completion, SkyWater operates as a subsidiary of IonQ under the SkyWater name. SkyWater CEO Thomas Sonderman will lead the subsidiary and report to IonQ’s chairman and CEO Niccolo de Masi.

The company will continue to deliver advanced technology, wafer, and advanced packaging services, as well as atomic clocks and quantum interconnects. Its facilities in Minnesota, Florida, and Texas will remain active.

SkyWater is one of the largest exclusively US-based semiconductor foundries. It will maintain its support for existing markets in aerospace, defence, and commercial sectors, while also incorporating IonQ’s quantum technologies into its offerings.

Furthermore, SkyWater will provide technology for applications in AI and the Internet of Things. Under IonQ ownership, it will also supply quantum sensors and networking solutions to its customers and partners.

Sonderman said: “Joining the IonQ team marks a pivotal moment in SkyWater’s evolution. As the largest semiconductor foundry based in the US, SkyWater is already the partner of choice for advanced development and manufacturing services in both the public and private sectors as quantum computing shifts from research to manufacturing.

“Being part of IonQ will accelerate multiple engineering pathways for next-generation quantum chips, delivering speed, precision, and scale. Importantly, SkyWater remains fully committed to all of our semiconductor foundry customers and will continue as the quantum supplier of choice with an even broader set of quantum sensing and quantum networking solutions for our customers and partners.”

IonQ expects the acquisition to advance its development in fault-tolerant quantum computing. The combined resources are intended to improve manufacturing timelines, particularly by decreasing wafer iteration times and enabling parallel wafer prototypes.

The company expects to bring forward functional testing of its 200,000-qubit quantum processing units in 2028, aiming for over 8,000 ultra-high fidelity logical qubits.

The acquisition is also expected to strengthen IonQ’s federal division, with a focus on providing advanced quantum solutions for government and defence sectors.

IonQ aims to build a comprehensive US quantum supply chain that covers the process from design through service upgrades. The company indicated that this aligns with Department of War initiatives, including the Microelectronics Commons network.

Niccolo de Masi said: “Acquiring SkyWater crystalises IonQ’s vision to serve as a technology leader, merchant supplier and ecosystem enabler across the entire quantum industry. We are investing in capabilities from quantum foundry and advanced packaging to manufacturing and commercialisation that the quantum ecosystem requires for future growth.

“Building upon our existing merchant supplier track record providing quantum solutions for our customers, we expect this acquisition to accelerate all quantum platforms across the industry.”

This transaction follows IonQ’s $1.07bn acquisition of Oxford Ionics in September 2025, aimed at accelerating advances in quantum computing systems and expanding international engagement.

In addition, IonQ introduced the Clavis XG Multiplex last month, expanding its quantum key distribution product line for metropolitan fibre networks. The company describes this product as offering advantages in enterprise-grade network integration, including its form factor, maintenance, configuration, and management.