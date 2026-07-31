Anyscale’s software layer is expected to augment Nscale’s current capabilities. Credit: Digineer Station/Shutterstock.com.

Nscale has agreed to acquire Anyscale, a US-based company specialising in AI workload scaling software, as part of efforts to bolster its full stack AI cloud platform.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed by the UK-based Nscale, but a report in Bloomberg News has pegged its value at approximately $1.65bn.

Through the acquisition, Nscale will combine its existing cloud infrastructure and software with Anyscale’s platform, which is designed for running machine learning and AI workloads across thousands of graphics processing units (GPUs).

Anyscale’s software layer is expected to augment Nscale’s current capabilities, providing customers with an end-to-end AI platform suitable for a range of applications. These include image processing, document analysis, and the deployment of proprietary large language models.

Nscale CEO and founder Josh Payne said: “Most infrastructure providers just buy GPUs and rent them. Nscale is doing something unique. We build and own every layer ourselves: the power, the data centres, the compute, and the software that turns them into an AI cloud.

“Anyscale extends that offering with managed services that AI teams use to scale any workload, completing a truly vertically integrated AI cloud platform. With this acquisition, customers get the compute and the platform to process data, train and fine-tune models, run inference, and deploy agents – all in one place.”

Anyscale was established by the founders of Ray, an open-source framework for building and scaling distributed AI applications. It will retain its brand identity and continue serving existing customers.

Customers will continue to have infrastructure choice for their AI workloads but will also be offered the new option of running Anyscale’s software on Nscale’s platform over time.

Anyscale’s global workforce, numbering around 200 across the US, Europe, and India, will join Nscale upon completion of the deal.

Nscale said that it will become part of the PyTorch Foundation, which received stewardship of Ray in 2025. Ray remains open source and is governed by its community.

‍Anyscale CEO Keerti Melkotesaid: “Companies are moving beyond simply using AI to actually building their own. Doing that well requires the software and the infrastructure it runs on to be designed together.

“By combining Anyscale’s platform, built on Ray – the open standard for scaling AI, with Nscale’s data centres, compute and AI cloud services – we’re creating the first full-stack AI hyperscaler: one that runs any AI workload at greater scale and lower cost, so more companies can build and own their AI.”

The completion of the transaction remains subject to closing conditions and regulatory approvals, with the deal expected to finalise in the second half of 2026.

Advisory support for Nscale has been provided by Goldman Sachs International and Morgan Stanley & Co., with Latham & Watkins as legal counsel.

Qatalyst Partners is acting as exclusive financial adviser, and Fenwick & West as legal counsel, to Anyscale.