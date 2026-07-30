From left: Eliyan founders Syrus Ziai, Ramin Farjadrad, and Patrick Soheili. Credit: Eliyan Corp.

Eliyan, a US-based semiconductor startup specialising in chiplet interconnect solutions, has closed a $145m Series C funding round, bringing its valuation to $1bn.

The funding round was led by Seligman Ventures and supported by new and existing investors, including Lumentum and Cisco Investments as fresh strategic backers.

The latest capital raise is intended to support Eliyan’s development of electro-optical interconnect technologies for AI infrastructure. Previously, Eliyan raised $60m in 2024 in Series B and $40m in Series A in 2022.

Founded in 2021, Eliyan is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

The company said the proceeds from Series C would allow it to expand development efforts for next-generation connectivity products, strengthen partnerships across the industry, and scale manufacturing activities.

As part of the Series C financing, Umesh Padval managing partner at Seligman Ventures, will join Eliyan’s board of directors.

Eliyan’s technology aims to address growing complexity and performance demands in AI computing, memory, and networking.

Its chiplet interconnect solutions include Chip-to-Chip, Die-to-Die, and Rack-to-Rack architectures. These are designed to manage high link reliability, bandwidth density, and power efficiency at different levels of AI infrastructure, from single accelerators to large-scale distributed systems.

The company’s platform includes the NuLink PHYs and NuGear chiplet families, offering scalable connectivity across compute, memory, and electro-optical domains.

According to Eliyan, its expansion into optical interconnects complements its existing expertise in electrical connectivity, supporting industry efforts towards higher bandwidth and efficiency in next-generation AI data centres.

The company reports that its technologies are already being evaluated or used by customers in hyperscale, AI accelerator, memory, and broader infrastructure sectors.

Eliyan CEO and co-founder Ramin Farjadrad said: “As compute, memory, packaging, and networking become increasingly interconnected, traditional approaches to system connectivity are reaching their limits. Eliyan was founded to address these challenges at the architectural level.

“This financing, together with the support of leading strategic and financial investors, positions us to accelerate product development, customer adoption, and ecosystem expansion as we help enable the next generation of AI infrastructure.”

Eliyan’s strategic investor list now includes major industry names, which the company notes as an indication of alignment with the needs of hyperscalers, chip developers, memory suppliers, and optical module providers.

The Series C funding follows what the company described as significant commercial traction in several technology sectors.

Padval said: “We are thrilled to partner with repeat founders Ramin, Patrick, and Syrus as they build a leader in high-speed interconnect technology for AI infrastructure.

“The team’s exceptional technical depth, portfolio of more than 100 patents, marquee customer base, and validation from 12 leading strategic investors made our decision to lead this financing compelling.

“I look forward to bringing my board, semiconductor, and operating experience to help the company scale alongside the founding team.”