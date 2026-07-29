Flow Traders selected CoreWeave for its strong multi-node performance. Credit: PJ McDonnell/Shutterstock.com.

Dutch company Flow Traders has appointed CoreWeave as its primary cloud platform provider to support AI model training for quantitative trading.

The decision will see Flow Traders migrate high-intensity workloads in its AI and deep learning division to CoreWeave’s infrastructure.

Quantitative trading firms have increasingly prioritised dedicated AI and deep learning operations, with foundation model training now a central aspect of competitive trading strategies.

According to the companies, these tasks require reliable, large-scale multi-node performance, prompting Flow Traders to move away from general-purpose cloud solutions in favour of a platform built specifically for advanced trading workloads.

Flow Traders made its decision after a competitive evaluation, choosing CoreWeave for its strong multi-node performance, technical support, and roadmap planning capabilities.

The platform will give Flow Traders dedicated compute capacity to train the AI models at the heart of its quantitative trading strategy.

Flow Traders AI and deep learning division co-head Joshua Mathew said: “Tomorrow’s innovations can’t be built on yesterday’s infrastructure. We are committed to conducting cutting-edge research to model financial markets, and our partnership with CoreWeave secures the technology and scale that is required for it.”

Flow Traders selected CoreWeave to ensure cluster-level performance and reliability for its AI-driven trading strategies.

CoreWeave chief revenue officer Jon Jones said: “Flow Traders is one of the financial services firms pushing the boundaries of what’s possible with AI-driven trading, and that requires a platform that doesn’t buckle under multi-node, high intensity.

“We built CoreWeave Cloud to deliver consistent performance at scale, and we’re proud to support Flow Traders’ AI and deep learning division as it moves these models toward production.”

CoreWeave is expected to provide the technical infrastructure and support Flow Traders’ needs as it prepares to launch its AI and deep learning division.

In April, Jane Street committed to spending approximately $6bn to access CoreWeave’s AI cloud platform. Under the expanded partnership, CoreWeave will provide Jane Street with cutting-edge computing infrastructure across multiple data centre locations, utilising Nvidia’s Vera Rubin technology.