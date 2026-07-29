AT&T targets an expansion to more than 40 million total fibre locations by the end of 2026. Credit: viewimage/Shutterstock.com.

AT&T has completed its previously announced acquisition of certain wireless spectrum licences from EchoStar for approximately $23bn.

The transaction strengthens AT&T’s spectrum holdings by adding about 30MHz of nationwide mid-band 3.45GHz spectrum and roughly 20MHz of nationwide low-band 600MHz spectrum.

The spectrum licences acquired through this deal span virtually every market across the US, covering more than 400 markets in total.

AT&T stated the acquisition will reinforce its position in advanced connectivity and its existing 5G and fibre infrastructure.

The move is expected to increase the capacity and download speeds of its 5G network, as well as support the company’s aim to deliver AI-ready connected experiences by enhancing uplink capabilities.

As part of the agreement, AT&T and EchoStar have also extended their long-term wholesale network services partnership.

This arrangement will enable EchoStar to operate as a hybrid mobile network operator and continue offering wireless service under the Boost Mobile brand, with AT&T serving as the primary network services partner.

AT&T said deployment of the newly acquired mid-band licences, which are compatible with its current 5G network, would begin as soon as possible.

The company expects these efforts, along with the deployment of the low-band licences, to align with its multi-year capital investment plans.

AT&T also confirmed it remains committed to previously announced fibre expansion targets.

Company executives indicated that the $23bn transaction is intended to drive more efficient long-term growth, particularly through expanding its converged home internet and wireless subscriber base.

The spectrum acquisition follows AT&T’s report of increased growth in consolidated service revenue and profitability for the second quarter. It includes a 5.1% year-on-year rise in advanced connectivity service revenue to $23.5bn and operating income of $7.3bn, up 20.3%.

The company reported adding over one million advanced connectivity customers during the period, driven by net subscriber increases in fibre, fixed wireless, and postpaid phone services.

AT&T said it remains on track to expand to more than 40 million total fibre locations by the end of 2026 and more than 60 million by 2030.

In September 2025, EchoStar reached an agreement to sell its AWS-4 and H-block spectrum licences to SpaceX for around $17bn. The deal includes up to $8.5bn in cash and up to $8.5bn in SpaceX stock.