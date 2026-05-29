The run-rate revenue of Anthropic surpassed $47bn earlier in the month. Credit: Photo For Everything/Shutterstock.com.

Claude developer Anthropic has completed a Series H funding round, raising $65bn and bringing its post-money valuation to $965bn.

According to Anthropic, the funding round was led by Altimeter Capital, Dragoneer, Greenoaks, and Sequoia Capital. Co-leads included Capital Group, Coatue, D1 Capital Partners, GIC, ICONIQ, and XN.

The round also saw participation from AMP PBC, Blackstone, Baillie Gifford, Brookfield, D.E. Shaw Ventures, Fidelity Management & Research, DST Global, General Catalyst, and others.

Altimeter Capital founder and CEO Brad Gerstner said: “Claude’s latest advancements have driven large-scale adoption among the world’s most demanding organisations. This momentum positions Anthropic to lead the next phase of AI innovation and capture the enormous opportunity ahead.”

Anthropic stated that the funding includes $15bn previously committed by hyperscalers, such as $5bn from Amazon.

The company indicated that proceeds from the investment are planned to support its work in safety and interpretability research. The funding will also be used to expand computing capacity in response to rising demand for its Claude AI models and to scale its product offerings and partnerships.

Anthropic reported that global enterprises across various sectors are deploying its Claude AI system in their core operations, with user numbers continuing to grow since the previous funding round in February.

The company noted its run-rate revenue exceeded $47bn earlier in the month.

Anthropic chief financial officer Krishna Rao said: “Claude is increasingly indispensable to our growing global community of customers, and we work tirelessly to make tools like Claude Code and Cowork more helpful, more powerful, and more adaptable to their needs.

“This funding will help us serve the historic demand we are experiencing, stay at the research frontier, and bring Claude to more of the places where work happens.”

Anthropic highlighted the role of strategic infrastructure partners in the round, naming Micron, Samsung, and SK hynix, whose technologies contribute to the supply of memory, storage, and logic chips. The company said these partnerships are intended to help Anthropic scale its computing capabilities.

Recently, the business has expanded its compute capacity via agreements with Amazon for up to 5GW of new capacity.

Additional agreements have been signed with Google and Broadcom for another 5GW of next-generation tensor processing unit (TPU) capacity, as well as with SpaceX for access to GPU capacity at its Colossus 1 and Colossus 2 facilities.

Claude is available on major cloud platforms including Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure. However, Anthropic stated that AWS remains its primary provider and partner for model training.

Anthropic also revealed a deal with SpaceX to pay nearly $45bn over the next three years in exchange for access to computing facilities for its Claude AI software. The company has committed to making monthly payments of $1.25bn until May 2029, with payment adjustments envisaged during May and June 2026.

Earlier this month, Anthropic arranged for more than 300MW of compute power at SpaceX’s Colossus 1 data centre in Memphis.

In a separate announcement, Anthropic has launched its latest AI model, Claude Opus 4.8. The company described Claude Opus 4.8 as its most capable generally available model, building on the previous Claude Opus 4.7 version.

Features include a 1m token context window by default on Claude API, Amazon Bedrock, and Vertex AI, along with 128k maximum output tokens and adaptive thinking.

The new model supports system messages after a user turn under specific conditions, which Anthropic says can help preserve prompt cache efficacy and reduce input costs for certain use cases.