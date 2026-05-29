TCS to offer Mistral Forge AI platform to enterprises worldwide. Credit: dee karen/Shutterstock.com.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has formed a strategic partnership with Mistral aimed at providing advanced AI capabilities to enterprises globally.

The agreement establishes TCS as the first global systems integrator for Mistral Forge, which is an enterprise-focused platform designed for building AI models using proprietary and domain-specific data.

The collaboration aims to facilitate the development of custom AI models that use enterprises’ internal data to improve automation, analytics, and decision-making processes.

Through this partnership, TCS will leverage Mistral’s AI technologies and its own domain experience across several sectors, including banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), manufacturing, healthcare, and public sector applications.

The companies plan to tailor solutions to meet operational and regulatory requirements in major markets such as North America, the UK, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

Mistral CEO and co-founder Arthur Mensch said: “TCS’ global scale and contextual industry knowledge make them an ideal partner for Mistral. Together, we are enabling enterprises worldwide to move from experimentation to AI deployment with systems that are open, production-ready and aligned with their strategic and operational requirements.”

TCS intends to implement Mistral Forge in projects requiring advanced AI deployment, providing clients with tools to integrate data-driven intelligence into their workflows.

As part of the collaboration, TCS will set up a dedicated Centre of Excellence for Mistral. The centre will support innovation by developing industry-specific use cases, offering focused training, and supporting project delivery.

Early access to Mistral’s beta models will form part of the centre’s offering, facilitating rapid experimentation and value creation. According to TCS, the Centre of Excellence will also support governance and best practices in AI solution design and deployment.

The agreement is part of TCS’s broader “Infrastructure to Intelligence” strategy, which involves investment across multiple areas including infrastructure, data, platforms, and both physical and digital intelligence.

TCS states that this strategy is based on five core pillars centred on introducing AI throughout the enterprise, expanding AI-driven service delivery, and focusing on measurable business outcomes for its clients.

TCS CEO and managing director K Krithivasan said: “The partnership with Mistral reinforces TCS’ commitment to scaling enterprise AI with trust, control, and measurable business outcomes at the core. This partnership expands TCS’ AI ecosystem, uniquely positioning TCS to create a differentiated solution proposition for our clients.

“Together with Mistral, we will solve for specific industry challenges, regulatory requirements, and sovereign needs for our enterprise customers.”

Separately, TCS has recently increased its cloud services portfolio in Europe with the launch of SovereignSecure Cloud. This offering is intended for governments, public sector entities, and regulated industries, combining sovereign cloud infrastructure with AI features to enable greater control over data, operations and digital systems.