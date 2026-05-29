EQT portfolio companies to access Google Cloud AI tools in new deal. Credit: JHVEPhoto/Shutterstock.com.

EQT, a global private markets firm, has entered into a partnership with Google Cloud to encourage the adoption of AI across its more than 300 portfolio companies worldwide.

The collaboration is intended to give EQT-backed firms greater access to Google Cloud’s AI technology stack, expertise, and related services.

Under the terms of the partnership, EQT’s portfolio companies will be able to utilise Google Cloud’s Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform and a selection of Gemini AI models.

The agreement also covers cybersecurity services provided by Mandiant and Wiz, as well as sovereign cloud and AI offerings to support data residency and governance requirements.

EQT portfolio companies will also have early access to select forthcoming Google Cloud AI products, enabling more rapid prototyping and testing.

Engineers from Google will work directly with EQT’s own AI transformation team to facilitate the implementation of these technologies across the group’s businesses.

The support extends to Google Cloud’s partner ecosystem. This includes more than 330,000 trained Google AI professionals from firms such as Accenture, Capgemini, Cognizant, Deloitte, HCLTech, KPMG, McKinsey, PwC, and TCS.

In addition to technology deployment, the partnership aims to assist software-focused portfolio firms in expanding their market presence. This will be supported by streamlined onboarding to Google Cloud’s Marketplace and by enabling access to Google Cloud’s enterprise sales channels.

Google Cloud chief product and business officer Karthik Narain said: “Agentic AI presents an important opportunity for businesses to operate more efficiently and ultimately to deliver better outcomes for their end customers.

“Already, EQT has been dedicated to helping their portfolio companies adapt for the AI era. This partnership will ensure these businesses will have access to the technology, expertise, and platform needed to accelerate their transformations, safely and securely.”

According to EQT, several of its existing portfolio companies, including Believe, Epidemic Sound, Keyword Studios, and Zooplus, already utilise Google Cloud’s AI services. The new agreement is expected to broaden and speed up the integration of AI tools across EQT’s investments.

The company stated it has focused on embedding digital and data capabilities in its approach to investments for over a decade. It aims to support businesses in applying AI to their operations, product development, and customer engagement.

EQT private capital Europe and North America co-head Bert Janssens said: “We have invested significantly in building our own internal AI and data expertise across EQT, both to strengthen our own platform and to support value creation across the portfolio.

“By partnering with Google Cloud, we are expanding access to the technology, architecture, and expertise our companies need to accelerate AI adoption responsibly, and at scale, while helping management teams future-proof their businesses to be more adaptive, resilient, and competitive in an increasingly AI-driven economy.”

In related developments, Webedia-Elephant Group is expanding its partnership with Google Cloud and YouTube to drive a larger AI-focused transformation. The group plans to strengthen its data strategy and modernise its data architecture using BigQuery to support future growth.

Separately, Workday and Google Cloud announced a broader partnership aimed at integrating AI agents for HR and finance processes within daily business applications.