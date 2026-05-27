TCS expands cloud portfolio in Europe with SovereignSecure Cloud. Credit: mrinalpal/Shutterstock.com.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has launched its SovereignSecure Cloud service in Europe, expanding its cloud portfolio for government bodies, public sector organisations, and regulated industries.

The solution is intended to meet growing requirements for data sovereignty, regulatory compliance, and security faced by enterprises operating in the European Union (EU). This launch in Europe follows the technology’s earlier rollout in India in 2025, and subsequent expansions to Kenya, East Africa, and the Philippines.

Access deeper industry intelligence Experience unmatched clarity with a single platform that combines unique data, AI, and human expertise. Find out more

The SovereignSecure Cloud is designed to support EU organisations in achieving digital sovereignty and regulatory compliance. It addresses concerns relating to data control, security, and operational independence in a complex regulatory landscape.

TCS states that the cloud service enables enterprises to maintain digital agility and interoperability, essential for modern cloud operations, while adhering to strict national and European data regulations.

The service is based on a multi-layered architecture that integrates sovereign cloud principles with artificial intelligence-driven capabilities. It includes a sovereign cloud layer delivered via hyperscalers, which according to TCS delivers scalability and operational flexibility.

A national sovereign cloud layer enables country-level data localisation and centralises operational control to meet legislative requirements.

The enterprise cloud services layer employs the TCS Enterprise Cloud Framework, designed specifically for the EU market. This framework orchestrates and controls the deployment of sovereignty measures across data, operations, and technology, depending on workload, sector, and risk level.

TCS Europe head Sapthagiri Chapalapalli said: “European organisations are looking to strike a balance between addressing supply chain and sovereignty risks while ensuring leverage of frontier technologies to be globally competitive.

“TCS SovereignSecure Cloud solutions mark an important milestone for TCS in Europe, as our customers can now benefit from a pragmatic approach to cloud that ensures resilience and sovereignty that is contextualised to the enterprise.”

To support adoption, TCS has also introduced the Sovereignty Consulting and Delivery Framework. The methodology involves classifying workloads according to their importance and risk and then applying sovereignty protections where they are expected to have the most impact and reduce the most risk.

The Indian IT major notes that workloads may require different levels of sovereign protection, and applies this risk-based approach to determine the most appropriate level of resource allocation.

TCS further emphasises that the adoption of secure, compliant, and sovereign cloud infrastructures is now a priority for enterprises and government agencies in Europe undergoing digital transformation.

According to the company, the new solution integrates hyperscaler scalability, localised sovereign controls, and artificial intelligence features in order to support digital autonomy and operational resilience without compromising agility or innovation.

In a separate announcement, TCS revealed a partnership with SKF to accelerate digital transformation across SKF’s global operations. TCS will provide end-to-end managed services covering applications, infrastructure, data management, security, end-user services, and connectivity.

The company plans to leverage AI-led workflows as part of the engagement. It aims to standardise operations, enhance SKF’s core infrastructure, and accelerate the implementation of a next-generation enterprise resource planning (ERP) platform.