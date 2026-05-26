Over the past several months, the enterprise IoT-platform market has shown renewed consolidation and sharper distinction among competitors. Major moves include the completion of PTC’s sale of ThingWorx to private equity-backed Velotic; Siemens going deeper into key IoT verticals such as maintenance and utilities; and major deals emerging such as Cumulocity’s alliance with Aramco Digital in the Middle East.

Some leading players have stepped back or reoriented: several hyperscalers have decommissioned numerous IoT solutions within their overall IoT portfolio, and vendors such as ThingWorx face stagnating visibility despite updates. Amazon Web Services has removed a number of IoT solutions, whereas Microsoft Azure is heavily promoting ‘coopetition’ with rival first- and second-tier IIoT vendors such as Siemens, Oracle, and Litmus. The competitive landscape is thus sharpening: only a handful of platforms stand out by offering end-to-end ecosystems stretching across device management, AI enablement, edge computing, analytics, application enablement, and vertical-focused packaged solutions.

GlobalData senior analyst Ismail Patel analyses the current competitive landscape: “The trajectory of industrial IoT offered by the established players is clear: from standalone telemetry platforms toward fully integrated, application-centric ecosystems with strong AI, edge computing, and vertical use cases. Security remains a non-negotiable foundation, demanding frameworks, device-to-cloud protections, and regulatory compliance. The message is simple: if you are not a niche player, go big.

“For many businesses, IoT is no longer optional. Predictive maintenance, anomaly detection, image analytics, robotics, and other low-latency, real-time AI scenarios are now baseline expectations. But AI and edge computing are also being adopted aggressively to support IoT use cases. Buyers are evaluating platforms not just on IoT connectivity, but on developer tools, visual modelling, observability, ecosystem reach, pricing transparency, and verticalised pre-packaged apps.

“Vendor recommendations stress specialisation – whether by vertical or technology – to differentiate in a shrinking yet competitive and crowded field, while buyers are urged to align carefully with their infrastructure, existing partnerships, and deployment goals. Future winners will be those combining IoT with solid customer references, industrial domain expertise, and strong AI capabilities.”