Persistent Systems partners with Kong to target AI deployment challenges with new partnership. Credit: MUNGKHOOD STUDIO/Shutterstock.com.

Persistent Systems and Kong are joining forces to help enterprises integrate and govern AI systems as they shift from experimentation to production.

The collaboration aims to simplify the process of scaling AI. It will focus on combining connectivity, security, and policy management across APIs, data pipelines, AI models, and agent-based workflows.

As organisations adopt AI across multiple business functions, they increasingly need to connect disparate systems and ensure effective governance.

According to Persistent Systems, access to AI models is no longer the primary obstacle. The company said the main challenge now lies in coordinating complex operational and security requirements, especially when deploying these technologies in hybrid or multi-cloud environments.

Without a unified control layer, enterprise AI efforts can become fragmented, creating difficulties in scaling, securing, and managing systems efficiently.

Persistent Systems executive vice president Anand Krishnan said: “Enterprise AI will not be defined by who has access to models. It will be defined by how effectively organisations can govern how intelligence flows across their systems.

“APIs are no longer just integration points. They are the control layer for enterprise AI.

“Our partnership with Kong brings together Persistent’s engineering-led approach with a unified connectivity platform to help clients move from fragmented AI initiatives to scalable, production-grade systems. Together, we are enabling enterprises to build AI that is secure, controlled and ready to deliver real business outcomes.”

Under the terms of the partnership, Persistent Systems will serve as Kong’s global systems integration partner.

Persistent Systems’ engineering-led services will be combined with Kong’s unified API and AI connectivity platform.

Together, the companies expect to help clients modernise legacy API infrastructures and apply centralised policy controls. They also aim to enhance visibility into AI and data operations and lower operational costs, while supporting high-performance workloads in diverse deployment models.

The offering will also address requirements for generative AI and agent-based architectures, enabling support for Model Context Protocol-based workflows.

Security features include built-in controls for the protection of personally identifiable information, centralised access management, and tools for compliance-driven observability. These tools are designed to support enterprises in meeting their internal policy requirements and external compliance needs for both AI and API traffic.

Persistent Systems stated that the collaboration is intended to help clients progress from isolated AI use cases to governed, production-level systems, providing greater control, reduced risk, and faster delivery of business outcomes.

Kong provides platforms that manage connectivity and governance for both API and AI workloads, serving clients ranging from startups to Fortune 500 companies. Its technologies support management, security, acceleration, and monetisation of intelligence across varied infrastructure and cloud environments.

Kong senior vice president and business development head Ken Kim said: “Enterprises are moving fast to put AI into production, and APIs are critical for connecting services, data, and model endpoints across complex environments. At Kong, we are building the AI Connectivity infrastructure so organisations can secure, manage, govern, and scale traffic across APIs and AI workloads on any model or any cloud.

“We are excited to have Persistent as a key global integration partner, bringing deep digital engineering expertise that complements our unified API and AI platform. Together, we can help customers modernise integration and deploy enterprise AI with consistent policy enforcement, secure access controls, and strong observability and audit trails.”

Persistent Systems operates across 21 countries, with more than 27,500 employees. Its services span digital engineering, enterprise modernisation, data analytics, customer experience transformation, cloud computing, and intelligent automation.

In March 2026, Persistent Systems opened its Melbourne Innovation Center to act as a hub for AI-driven business transformation in Australia and New Zealand.

The centre is part of the company’s ongoing regional expansion and is designed to support organisations in scaling their AI initiatives from pilot projects to broad deployment across business operations.