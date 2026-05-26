Huawei plans to introduce LogicFolding in its Kirin chips set for release in late 2026. Credit: Wongsakorn 2468/Shutterstock.com.

Huawei Technologies has announced plans to develop semiconductors with transistor density equivalent to 1.4-nanometre (nm) processes by 2031.

The Chinese company stated that this target would bring its technology closer to what is expected to be the global leading edge of chip manufacturing at the end of the decade.

Huawei announced the plan at a semiconductor symposium in Shanghai, amid ongoing US restrictions that have limited China’s access to advanced chip technologies.

During its presentation, Huawei introduced the Tau (τ) Scaling Law, a new principle which the company says shifts the industry’s focus from traditional geometric scaling, known as Moore’s Law.

This new approach seeks improvements by reducing the time required for data and signal propagation across devices and computing systems.

Huawei semiconductor business department president He Tingbo explained that as transistors are now only a few atoms wide, the industry must address new physical challenges beyond further shrinking component size.

During the symposium, Huawei stated that over the past six years, it has designed and mass-produced 381 chips based on the τ Scaling Law.

The new approach includes the adoption of LogicFolding architecture and aims to increase transistor density and improve energy efficiency. It also seeks to reduce signal transmission delays by optimising at multiple levels, including device, circuit, chip, and system design.

Huawei said it plans to introduce LogicFolding in its Kirin chips set for release in late 2026.

China’s most advanced demonstrated chipmaking capability is currently around 7nm. The 1.4nm-equivalent transistor density target is set to move closer to the global benchmark in manufacturing.

Tau (τ) Scaling Law is also referred to as “Her’s Law”, named after He Tingbo, chair of Huawei’s Scientist Committee, ITMT director, and president of the company’s semiconductor business. Tingbo said: “We believe that openness and collaboration are key to driving ongoing progress in the semiconductor industry. No single company can independently find all the answers along the path of semiconductor evolution.

“With the τ Scaling Law, we look forward to working closely with scientists, engineers, and industry partners around the world to drive the sustainable development of the semiconductor and electronics industries.”