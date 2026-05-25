LTM aims to expand AI and digital engineering through deal with Randstad. Credit: bigjom jom/Shutterstock.com.

LTM, part of the Larsen & Toubro Group, has submitted an offer to acquire Randstad’s technology and consulting services businesses in France, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg, and Australia.

The proposed acquisition would be executed via LTM’s wholly owned subsidiary, LTIMindtree UK. It values the targeted operations at an enterprise value of €160m ($186.13m) on a cash and debt-free basis.

The business units included in the deal generate annual revenues exceeding $500m (€469m), according to the companies’ joint statement. The services span digital engineering, consulting, and domain-driven technology solutions, with established operations supporting sectors such as aerospace and defence, automotive, utilities, and banking and financial services.

If the transaction proceeds, LTM plans to enhance its capabilities in AI-driven services and digital transformation projects by integrating Randstad’s technology-focused teams and delivery centres across the targeted regions.

LTM CEO and managing director Venu Lambu said: “The proposed agreement is aligned with our five-year strategy to build a more resilient, diversified, balanced portfolio.

“By combining our global AI-centric capabilities with local context and industry depth, this acquisition would strengthen our ability to deliver compliant, domain-driven AI services and sovereign solutions in markets that are strategically important to us. This 360° partnership with Randstad would be a key step forward in our growth journey.”

The proposal also includes continued utilisation of nearshore and onshore delivery through existing centres in Romania and Portugal. These centres are expected to bolster LTM’s capacity in Europe and Australia for digital engineering, cybersecurity, and IoT projects.

LTM stated that the acquisition would support the company’s AI-centric strategy, providing local domain expertise and the infrastructure required for compliance with regional data sovereignty and scalability requirements.

The proposed divestment by Randstad would see the company shift strategic focus towards its specialised talent services and digital marketplace business, while forming a long-term partnership with LTM.

A key aspect of the broader agreement includes a five-year IT services partnership, where LTM will be appointed as technology partner for Randstad’s global capability centre (GCC) in India.

Through this collaboration, LTM will lead digital transformation and AI initiatives for Randstad’s Indian operations. Simultaneously, Randstad would be named the strategic global talent managed service provider for LTM, supporting the company’s global workforce expansion.

The companies characterised the collaboration as a way to combine their respective strengths.

LTM is set to drive digital transformation for Randstad’s global capability centre in India. Meanwhile, Randstad would concentrate on delivering talent solutions to support LTM’s global workforce.

Both parties stated that this arrangement is intended to allow each firm to focus on its core specialisations and create long-term opportunities for employees, clients and talent.

Randstad CEO Sander van ‘t Noordende said: “The proposed agreement marks a deliberate step in our Partner For Talent strategy. By partnering with LTM, we would ensure our clients continue to receive world-class services while we streamline our portfolio to invest in growth segments and digital marketplaces that offer the most scale and value.”

Completion of the acquisition remains subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions. No timeline for the close of the transaction has been confirmed.