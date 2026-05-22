Commerce Department names IBM, GlobalFoundries in quantum incentives. Credit: Tada Images/Shutterstock.com.

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has signed letters of intent (LOI) with nine companies for $2.013bn in federal incentives under the CHIPS and Science Act, targeting advancements in quantum computing.

This funding will support two US-based quantum foundry companies, GlobalFoundries and IBM, as well as seven quantum computing companies.

The aim is to address key engineering challenges and expand domestic capacity for quantum technology manufacturing.

IBM and GlobalFoundries are set to receive significant portions of this federal support.

According to IBM and DOC, the company will use $1bn to establish Anderon, a new subsidiary that will act as the country’s first dedicated quantum chip foundry.

Anderon, to be headquartered in Albany, New York, will focus on the production of quantum-grade superconducting wafers, supporting multiple hardware vendors and quantum modalities.

IBM will match the federal support with $1bn of its own funding, provide intellectual property and personnel, and serve as the anchor for the new foundry’s operations.

GlobalFoundries, which is expected to receive $375m, will establish a secure domestic quantum foundry manufacturing various types of architectures needed for large-scale quantum computers.

The CHIPS incentives will also fund seven additional quantum companies to address a range of technical challenges across modalities such as neutral atom, silicon-spin, superconducting, photonic, and trapped ion quantum computing.

The companies, which include Atom Computing, Diraq, D-Wave, Infleqtion, PsiQuantum, Quantinuum, and Rigetti, will receive funding packages ranging from $38m to $100m each.

These funds are earmarked for advancing key technologies including reproducibility, error correction, scalable integration, and device performance.

As part of the arrangement, the DOC will receive a minority, non-controlling equity stake in each recipient company.

US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick said: “With today’s CHIPS Research and Development investments in quantum computing, the Trump administration is leading the world into a new era of American innovation.

“These strategic quantum technology investments will build on our domestic industry, creating thousands of high-paying American jobs while advancing American quantum capabilities.”

Quantum computing is expected to impact fields such as defence, materials science, pharmaceuticals, and financial modelling.

The support for new manufacturing capacity and research seeks to strengthen national security and position the US at the centre of global quantum technology development.

IBM and Anderon aim to produce quantum wafers at scale and help meet the anticipated global demand for quantum computing hardware. These incentives mark one of the largest federal commitments to date in quantum research and manufacturing.

Final establishment of Anderon remains subject to further negotiation and formal documentation between IBM and the DOC.

IBM chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna said: “Our work in silicon wafer fabrication has been a key to IBM’s success and will be critical to enable a broader quantum technology landscape that will reshape global innovation and economic competitiveness.

“With the support of the US Department of Commerce, Anderon will be well-positioned to fuel America’s fast-growing quantum technology industry.”