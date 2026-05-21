Zoom announced a mix of capabilities encompassing mobile access for Zoom My Notes, improved agentic search for Zoom AI Companion and upgrades to Zoom MCP Server. Through the new capabilities, Zoom intends to achieve two implicit goals: to drive platform adoption by adding appealing functionality that aligns with recent market trends and to distinguish itself in a competitively dense field.

Zoom My Notes is an AI-fueled note taker introduced earlier in 2026 that digests discussions across Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and Google Meet, as well as in-person conversations, and that helps trigger action items, tasks, and workflows. Later in May 2026, mobile access will come to Zoom My Notes for free for users on paid Zoom Workplace plans and $10 per month for all other users. Mobile access will allow users to capture and act on conversations wherever they happen to be conducting work.

Agentic search for Zoom AI Companion has been fortified with built-in reasoning and contextual awareness to surface more relevant insights and next steps across Zoom Meetings, Zoom Chat, Zoom Phone and Zoom Canvas, as well as ten third-party connectors such as Salesforce, Workday, and ServiceNow.

With Zoom MCP Server upgrades, Zoom is extending conversation intelligence and agentic search into third-party AI tools (including OpenAI Codex and Anthropic Claude), thus enabling more context-aware AI workflows. In addition, with a new plug-in for OpenAI Codex, developers can access Zoom Meeting summaries, call and meeting transcripts, meeting recordings and notes to create automations informed by what occurred in a meeting.

Circling back to achieving Zoom’s goals, the features deliver a mixed report card. In terms of adding appealing functionality that aligns with recent market trends, the features earn good marks. Collectively, they support Zoom’s vision for a ‘system of action’ where siloed content is converted by AI into actionable deliverables that enable users to move work forward with less effort. This, in turn, matches a larger trend where AI serves as connective tissue, threading sections of vendor platforms such as meetings, chat, and calling; establishing links between those platforms and third-party applications used in various parts of the business; and integrating platforms from different vendors.

The report card is more critical with respect to driving platform adoption and earning distinction for Zoom. Adoption metrics are collected by nature over time and can be difficult, if not impossible, to link back to specific features. Meanwhile, Zoom’s rivals are implementing some flavour of the same features on their respective platforms; what makes Zoom’s flavour ‘taste’ different is an open question.

There is a much larger point to consider that goes beyond this latest series of announcements. The expanding reach of AI comes with a heavy price. Compliance, confidentiality, and security issues, among others, multiply when platforms are intra- and inter-connected with data flowing across boundaries and AI manipulating and disseminating that data. Vendors have made assurances regarding the integrity of their platforms, but there remains a sense that these issues have not been adequately addressed. Vendors need to take a much deeper look.