Nvidia forecasts $91bn Q2 FY27 revenue with no China data centre compute assumed in outlook. Credit: Mijansk786/Shutterstock.com.

Nvidia reported net income of $58.3bn for the first quarter ended 26 April 2026 (Q1 FY27), an increase of 211% from $18.8bn in the same period last year.

Diluted earnings per share rose 214% to $2.39 from $0.76. Revenue grew 85% to $81.6bn compared to $44.1bn in the prior-year quarter.

Nvidia’s operating income reached $53.5bn, up 147% from $21.6bn in the previous year. GAAP operating expenses were $7.6bn, up 52% year-on-year.

During the reported quarter, Nvidia said that it recorded strong growth across a diverse end-customer base, including hyperscalers, model builders, AI Clouds, enterprise on-premise, and sovereign customers.

Nvidia claimed that the Blackwell platform was adopted and deployed by all major hyperscalers, every cloud provider, and model builder. The company identified agentic AI and reinforcement learning as new opportunities for CPU growth.

The chipmaker stated its AI infrastructure delivers the lowest token cost and highest token throughput, as shown in recent MLPerf and InferenceX benchmarks. The company began production of Nvidia Dynamo 1.0, open source software that improves generative and agentic inference on Blackwell GPUs by up to 7x, with global adoption.

Nvidia’s Data Centre segment revenue in Q1 FY27 was $75.2bn, up 92% year-on-year and 21% sequentially. Within this total, Data Centre compute revenue was $60.4bn, up 77% from a year ago, and Data Centre networking revenue was $14.8bn, up 199% compared to the same period last year.

Nvidia reported that the Vera Rubin platform is on track for launch in the second half of the year, beginning in the third quarter. The platform includes the Vera CPU, a processor purpose-built for agentic AI, and BlueField-4 STX, accelerated storage infrastructure to support agentic AI factories.

The company also announced product launches and collaborations such as Nvidia NemoClaw for the OpenClaw agent platform, OpenShell with privacy and security controls for AI agents, and the open source Agent Toolkit for autonomous enterprise AI agents.

Additional developments included advancing AI model platforms with Nvidia Nemotron, BioNeMo, Ising, and the launch of the Nemotron Coalition.

Nvidia expanded its ecosystem through collaboration with Google Cloud, including Vera Rubin-powered A5X instances and previews of Google Gemini on Google Distributed Cloud.

Multi-year partnerships were formed in optics technologies with Coherent, Corning and Lumentum, and strategic alliances with Marvell on NVLink Fusion and silicon photonics. The company also introduced the Nvidia RTX PRO 4500 Blackwell Server Edition GPU.

Edge Computing revenue for the first quarter was $6.4bn, up 29% year-on-year and 10% sequentially.

Key product updates included the release of DLSS 4.5 Dynamic Multi Frame Generation and a preview of DLSS 5. Local agentic models such as Gemma 4, Qwen, Mistral and Nemotron were optimised for RTX and edge devices. New initiatives included the Nvidia Alpamayo 1.5 open model and Omniverse NuRec technologies for autonomous driving at scale.

Partnerships expanded with Hyundai Motor and Kia for next-generation autonomous driving on the Nvidia DRIVE Hyperion platform, and with Uber to deploy autonomous vehicles powered by the full-stack Nvidia DRIVE AV software. BYD, Geely, Isuzu and Nissan are developing level 4-ready vehicles with the DRIVE Hyperion platform, and

During the reported first quarter, Nvidia introduced Halos OS, a unified architecture for AI-driven automotive safety. Further product and platform introductions covered Nvidia Cosmos, Isaac GR00T N models, new Isaac simulation frameworks, and general availability of Nvidia IGX Thor.

The chipmaker’s collaborations with T-Mobile and Nokia aim to integrate physical AI applications and build 6G wireless networks on AI-native platforms. It is also partnering with global industrial software firms to accelerate AI-driven engineering and manufacturing.

Looking ahead, Nvidia expects revenue of $91.0bn for the second quarter of fiscal 2027, plus or minus 2%. Nvidia is not assuming any Data Centre compute revenue from China in this outlook.

For the full 2027 fiscal year, Nvidia anticipates GAAP and non-GAAP tax rates between 16.0% and 18.0%, excluding discrete items and significant changes in the tax environment.

Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang said: “The buildout of AI factories — the largest infrastructure expansion in human history — is accelerating at extraordinary speed. Agentic AI has arrived, doing productive work, generating real value and scaling rapidly across companies and industries.

“Nvidia is uniquely positioned at the centre of this transformation as the only platform that runs in every cloud, powers every frontier and open source model, and scales everywhere AI is produced — from hyperscale data centres to the edge.”

The company is transitioning to a new reporting framework, with two market platforms: Data Centre and Edge Computing. Within Data Centre, Nvidia will report revenue from Hyperscale and ACIE sub-markets. Edge Computing will focus on data processing devices for agentic and physical AI applications, including PCs, game consoles, workstations, and automotive.