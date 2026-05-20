Accenture and Aera aim to address the reliance on manual processes in current global supply chains. Credit: JHVEPhoto/Shutterstock.com.

Accenture has invested in Aera Technology, a provider of agentic decision intelligence for enterprises, to enhance AI-driven supply chain solutions.

Financial details of the investment, made through its Accenture Ventures arm, have not been disclosed.

The collaboration intends to integrate Accenture’s AI capabilities with Aera’s agentic decision intelligence to deliver real-time decision-making support for supply chain, procurement, finance and operations. The solutions will target a range of sectors, including consumer goods, high technology, life sciences, mining, and oil and gas.

Both companies aim to address the reliance on manual processes in current global supply chains.

Research from Accenture indicates that most organisations are in the early phases of autonomous supply chain adoption, with only a quarter of firms beginning to implement autonomous capabilities.

The median maturity level for supply chains stands at 16% on a scale from fully manual to fully autonomous, which Accenture identifies as a major obstacle to competitiveness during frequent disruptions.

Accenture autonomous supply chains global lead Chris McDivitt said: “Our partnership with Aera Technology will enable highly resilient, AI-enabled supply chains that can sense change before disruption hits, equip our clients’ supply chain teams with recommendations how to act, and execute many of those decisions automatically under human oversight.”

Aera’s technology uses a proprietary decision data model, AI agents, and orchestration engines to provide decisions, monitor changes, and execute actions continuously over a range of supply chain activities.

The platform enables enterprises to monitor and adjust supply and demand decisions as conditions change, learning from each outcome to optimise future performance while aiming to reduce service costs.

Aera Technology co-founder and CEO Fred Laluyaux said: “Decision intelligence is enabling a new operating model where intelligent systems manage complexity at speed and scale, and people focus on strategy and performance.

“At Aera, we see this shift firsthand, and together with Accenture, we’re accelerating how organisations scale this capability so they can operate with greater precision, speed, and impact.”

Recently, Accenture joined forces with ServiceNow to introduce an engineering programme designed to help enterprises move agentic AI from pilot stages to large-scale production.