ServiceNow and Accenture will co-build agentic AI workflows on the ServiceNow AI Platform. Credit: R.bussarin/Shutterstock.com.

ServiceNow and Accenture have launched a forward deployed engineering programme aimed at enabling enterprises to bring agentic AI out of pilot phases and into broad production environments.

The initiative places ServiceNow’s AI engineering teams alongside Accenture’s sector-focused specialists to jointly design and build agentic AI workflows within clients’ operational systems using the ServiceNow AI Platform.

These collaborative teams will focus on integrating AI tools directly into existing enterprise processes to support tasks before wider organisational deployment.

Accenture’s most recent research indicates that although many business leaders recognise potential revenue gains from AI, only about a third report consistent, company-wide impact. Both firms attribute this gap to delivery challenges rather than technology limitations.

Through the forward deployed engineering approach, teams develop and scale AI workflows from initial implementation to company-wide operation in a single, continuous process.

The programme is structured to support outcomes such as faster operational speed, reduced costs, and more efficient customer service.

Participants gain access to over 300 pre-built AI agent skills and workflows available on the ServiceNow AI Platform. These resources are backed by Accenture’s knowledge of industry-specific needs and ServiceNow’s breadth of platform features.

The core of the offering from the partners is ServiceNow’s AI Control Tower, which oversees, governs, and manages AI agents at scale, allowing organisations to maintain comprehensive oversight of agent performance and outcomes.

ServiceNow senior vice president and security and risk central product management general manager John Aisien said: “Forward deployed engineering is how ServiceNow and Accenture turn mutual customers’ agentic AI business goals into value-generating production workloads.

“Our teams are in the customers’ environments, implementing ServiceNow, customer & third-party building blocks, and demonstrating the resulting value metrics in the ServiceNow AI Control Tower.”

What distinguishes this initiative is the combined approach by ServiceNow and Accenture to reconstruct each customer’s value chain, forming dedicated teams tailored to individual business requirements.

Each engagement brings together expertise in platform and AI technology as well as industry knowledge to jointly develop solutions from design through to operational deployment.

Accenture software and platform engineering lead Ram Ramalingam said: “This programme brings together Accenture’s industry depth and implementation reach with ServiceNow’s AI Platform to deliver real results, not roadmaps.

“Together, we can move AI from isolated experiments to a core driver of business reinvention for our clients.”