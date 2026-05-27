Google has announced its “biggest upgrade in over 25 years”, pivoting from being a search engine to an answer engine. Through the rollout of Gemini-powered AI Overviews, Google now serves up what it thinks users want to know, rather than what they might need to evaluate themselves. AI Overviews interpret queries, retrieving and ranking information from across the internet, then distils this into a single summary using a large language model. This reengineering of our digital curiosity carries implications for how we think, how businesses operate, and the society we live in.

Artificial intelligence, critical thinking, and the erosion of inquiry

Traditionally, Google Search presented pages of results and links, leaving users to sift through sources, weigh evidence, and form an independent judgment. Now, with AI Overviews, general users are offered a single synthesised answer, often perceived as a final word. This causes a shift that dampens the impulse to engage with multiple perspectives critically, and users often accept the AI summary as sufficient.

Accuracy issues exacerbate the problem. A study by Oumi, an AI platform, found 91% of AI Overviews by Gemini 3 contained the correct answer, meaning almost one in ten were incorrect. These errors may seem negligible individually, but given that most figures point to Google having billions of search queries a day, the room for error is large. When combined with AI’s authoritative presentation, users might be less likely to dig deeper, challenge assertions, or cross-check sources. Over time, dependency on official-seeming summaries risks dulling curiosity and critical thinking.

Business strategy in the era of answers

For businesses, Google’s transition to an answer engine reshapes visibility, content strategy, and search engine optimisation best practices. DMG Media, which owns MailOnline and Metro, reported falls in click-through rates of 89% back in 2024 when AI Overviews were introduced.

Click-throughs will likely fall further as a result of the recent updates to Google’s search. Brands must now optimise to be cited in AI-generated summaries, rather than ranking highly for broad keywords. This means being structured, credible, and clearly entity-focused to be citation-worthy. Answer engine optimisation (AEO) is fast becoming essential. AEO testing tools can be useful to understand what works and how brand or website owners can structure and adapt content to respond to the shift.

Industries across the board are adapting. Retailers aim to have product content appear in conversational search. Hobbycraft adapted to AI-driven search shifts such as longer, intent-rich queries and viral trends by implementing Bloomreach Loomi Search+. This interprets customer intent beyond keywords and better serves longer, more conversational searches. The use of this tool drove a 5.45% revenue increase, 5.13% higher revenue per visitor, and a 3.68% lift in add-to-cart, through creating a more AI-ready search strategy. Companies that ignore this search shift risk being edged out by those who provide clean, citation-friendly content that AI Overviews can trust.

The changes to advertising will also require businesses to adapt their strategies. The ads used in AI Overviews will include “Conversational Discovery Ads”, where the ad is given as an answer, among other text. “Highlighted Answer Ads” will embed the ad into a list of potential answers. These formats will mean the adverts are increasingly personalised to the user’s query. Products and marketing material will need to align with customer queries, and marketing teams should closely monitor campaign results to see the effects.

Staying critical and ahead in the pivot to AI Answers

Google’s shift to an answer engine offers conveniences including faster results, curated summaries, and more accessible information. Yet it shortchanges the process that builds critical thinking: questioning, evaluating, exploring. With almost 1/10 answers being incorrect, critical thinking is still imperative. Businesses must pivot to adopting strategies that go beyond SEO and toward being trusted sources for AI-generated content.

As Google trades search for answers, people must remain sceptical, deliberate, and mindful when reading AI summaries. Businesses must adapt their marketing strategies to produce content that directly answers customers’ queries, rather than merely using keywords.