Decart provides infrastructure for low-latency AI systems, offering three main product lines. Credit: dee karen/Shutterstock.com.

AI research lab Decart has secured $300m in a new funding round led by Radical Ventures and its co-founder Jordan Jacobs, bringing the company’s total funding to over $450m.

The round attracted investment from both new and existing backers. These included Amazon, Atreides Management, Nvidia, Valor Equity Partners, Toyota Ventures, Adobe Ventures, Sequoia Capital, Benchmark, eBay Ventures, and Zeev Ventures.

Decart also drew additional backing from individual investors such as OpenAI co-founder Andrej Karpathy, the Nintendo family, and gaming investor Moritz Baier-Lentz, and former Disney CEO Michael Eisner.

The US-based company provides infrastructure for low-latency AI systems, offering three main product lines. These include the Decart Optimization Stack (DOS), an inference and training platform, and two world models: Lucy, focused on immersive experiences, and Oasis, designed for physical AI applications.

Decart CEO and co-founder Dean Leitersdorf said: “World models are the key to moving AI from the virtual world into the physical world. Language models have taken us far, but they fundamentally operate in text – they don’t understand how the physical world behaves. To move beyond that, AI needs to model environments that persist, react, and follow real-world dynamics – it needs to be able to understand structure and physics.

“Once systems can understand and operate within the physical world, the range of what becomes possible expands dramatically – from robotics and autonomous systems to entirely new forms of commerce and live experience. The most immediate test is what happens when you put it in front of a game designer, an advertiser, or an engineer building a robot – and watch what they reach for.”

Alongside the funding, Decart announced the launch of DOS 2.0, with updated versions of Lucy and Oasis to follow in the coming weeks.

Amazon serves as a strategic partner, with commercial agreements and collaboration underway between Decart and Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Decart has integrated its technology with AWS’s Trainium chip, allowing real-time world models to operate at scale for AWS customers.

The DOS platform runs on a range of leading hardware, including Nvidia GPUs, Google TPUs, and Amazon Trainium, and works within existing customer infrastructure.

Lucy is deployed for live, interactive applications in commerce, virtual try-on, in-video advertising, streaming, social media, and gaming, with response times below 30ms.

Oasis provides real-time simulation capability for physical environments, and a new version, Oasis 3, is scheduled for release.

Decart reports revenue growth through contracts with cloud services, AI laboratories, and large-scale technology companies.

The company uses the DOS system both internally and licenses it to external clients. The platform focuses on improving model performance, reducing computation costs, and supporting applications such as robotics and autonomous vehicles that require continuous interpretation of complex environments.

Amazon’s Annapurna Labs vice president Nafea Bshara said: “Decart is the kind of partner we love working with: technologically fearless, fast-moving, and deeply innovative.

“Their latest model, Lucy2, exceeds 80% Model FLOPS Utilization, meaning more of the chip’s raw power is doing real, productive work.”

Through this funding, Decart aims to expand its platform, grow enterprise distribution globally, and continue advancing its real-time AI models and infrastructure.

The company intends to serve multiple sectors, with backing from investors representing a range of industries including consumer electronics, entertainment, creative tools, and industrial systems.