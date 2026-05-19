Dell updates AI Factory with Nvidia to help enterprises move from AI planning to deployment. Credit: Kittyfly/Shutterstock.com.

Dell Technologies has announced a series of updates to its AI Factory offering with Nvidia, aiming to help enterprises transition from planning to practical application of AI.

The company reports over 5,000 customers are already using its AI Factory, and it is introducing new solutions designed to enable organisations to implement AI on infrastructure and data they control.

According to Dell, organisations face persistent challenges in executing AI initiatives, mainly due to issues around data availability and quality.

Dell stated that the expanded AI Factory provides a more integrated approach to data management and infrastructure, which it claims can reduce the time needed to deploy AI solutions.

Among the new additions are Dell Deskside Agentic AI, a solution based on Dell’s workstations and Nvidia NemoClaw. This product allows enterprises to run autonomous AI agents locally, limiting the need to send data to the cloud and aiming to reduce ongoing costs.

The local approach is designed for sectors such as software engineering, academic research, and regulated industries, enabling these groups to keep data in-house and convert variable cloud expenses into predictable infrastructure investments.

Dell said that this approach could achieve cost parity with public cloud alternatives within three months.

The company is also expanding support for Nvidia OpenShell across its AI Factory range. This move allows organisations to build and manage AI agents securely on devices ranging from workstations to PowerEdge XE servers.

The AI-Q 2.0 Reference Architecture, underpinned by the Dell AI Data Platform with Nvidia, provides a framework compatible with multi-agent research, particularly for organisations in regulated fields.

Meanwhile, the Dell AI Data Platform now includes additional capabilities to support data pipeline management and to improve the preparation and discovery of datasets for AI and analytics.

With upgraded orchestration and search capabilities, the platform is said to index large volumes of unstructured information and connects them into governed workflows.

The company is also introducing GPU-accelerated SQL analytics via the Dell Data Analytics Engine, built on Starburst technology, which leverages Nvidia Blackwell GPUs to speed queries and supports future platforms such as Nvidia Vera CPUs.

Storage capabilities have been expanded with the new Dell ObjectScale X7700, which delivers higher capacity and flexible scaling options, with an anticipated future increase in flash storage density.

Dell chairman and chief executive Michael Dell said: “With the advent of Agentic AI, every organization now faces the same challenge to turn intelligence into impact at speed or become obsolete. At Dell Technologies, we’re helping customers turn their data into AI fuel on infrastructure they control with security, governance and cost efficiency.”

Dell has also extended its infrastructure range by launching PowerRack, an integrated rack-scale system combining compute, storage and networking.

PowerRack is delivered as a pre-engineered system managed through the Dell Integrated Rack Controller, aiming to simplify large-scale AI and HPC workload deployments.

The solution incorporates dedicated storage and networking, with PowerFlex added to provide a single architecture for block, file, and object storage.

Additional product updates include a compact Dell Pro Precision 7 R1 workstation designed for space-limited locations and built with Nvidia RTX PRO Blackwell Max-Q GPUs.

Management capabilities have been strengthened through new software releases, offering unified control over computing resources and enhanced remote management.

For cooling, the Dell PowerCool CDU C7000 supports Nvidia Vera Rubin NVL72 in a compact form factor, extending Dell’s capabilities to address higher temperature operating environments.