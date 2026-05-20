Mistral AI will invest in Austria, Germany, and Lithuania where Emmi’s team is currently based. Credit: Sidney van den Boogaard/Shutterstock.com.

French AI company Mistral AI has acquired Austrian deep tech startup Emmi AI in a move to broaden its services for industrial clients across Europe.

The companies did not disclose the terms of the transaction.

Emmi AI, founded as a spin-out of NXAI in 2024, has developed specialised AI models for industrial applications such as computational fluid dynamics, heat transfer, and material stress testing. These tools target industries including aerospace, automotive, energy, and semiconductors.

The acquisition will see Emmi AI’s team of over 30 researchers and engineers alongside the company’s co-founders join Mistral AI’s Science and Applied AI departments.

Mistral AI’s acquisition aims to establish a comprehensive AI stack for industrial engineering, combining its platform with Emmi AI’s technical expertise.

The French company will further invest in Austria, Germany, and Lithuania where Emmi’s team is currently based.

The acquisition will also see Linz added as an official Mistral AI office, alongside locations such as Paris, London, Amsterdam, Munich, San Francisco, and Singapore.

Mistral AI co-founder and CEO Arthur Mensch said: “This strategic acquisition cements Mistral AI’s leadership in industrial AI and positions us as the partner of choice for manufacturers in high-stakes sectors like aerospace, automotive, or semiconductors.

“It empowers our customers with a fully integrated platform to solve complex challenges, transform core R&D processes, and accelerate high-value innovation.”

In April 2025, Emmi AI secured €15m in a seed funding round.

The startup addresses challenges faced by engineering sectors, particularly the significant time spent on advanced simulations like turbulence and heat transfer.

Emmi AI co-founder and chief science officer Johannes Brandstetter said: “This is a pivotal moment for the future of industrial engineering and the broader AI4Science movement. By integrating our expertise into Mistral’s world-class AI ecosystem, we are positioned to revolutionise core R&D.

“Together, we are providing the foundational intelligence required to design and build the next generation of aircraft, vehicles, and semiconductors.”

Earlier this year, Mistral AI signed a multi-year agreement with Accenture to increase the adoption of AI in organisations throughout Europe and worldwide.