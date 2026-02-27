Accenture and Mistral AI plan to introduce training and certification initiatives for clients. Credit: Samuel Boivin/Shutterstock.com.

Accenture and Mistral AI have entered a multi-year agreement to expand the use of AI in organisations across Europe and globally.

The collaboration aims to enable companies to implement secure, large-scale AI systems that comply with regional standards.

Accenture will integrate Mistral AI’s models and products, such as Mistral AI Studio, into its own operations and client solutions.

The partnership involves joint development of enterprise-level AI solutions intended to address challenges faced by businesses in various sectors.

Accenture will utilise its experience in deploying and managing AI within complex environments alongside Mistral AI’s range of enterprise products.

This combined effort is expected to help clients introduce AI technologies efficiently while conforming to industry regulations and operational needs.

Accenture Europe, Middle East, and Africa CEO Mauro Macchi said: “Our clients are looking for AI solutions that combine world-class performance with the complete ownership that Mistral AI’s technology offers enterprises.

“By partnering with Mistral AI, a leading global innovator, we bring together sovereign models and the capability to scale technology across industries, geographies and business functions.

“Our go-to-market collaboration will enable enterprises in Europe and around the world to accelerate reinvention with AI, securely and deeply connected to strategic priorities.”

Accenture and Mistral AI also plan to introduce training and certification initiatives for clients.

These programmes are designed to equip organisations with the necessary expertise to implement, customise, and manage AI-based tools at scale and facilitate associated change management.

Mistral AI CEO and co-founder Arthur Mensch said: “We are proud to partner with Accenture, whose international reach and industry depth make them an ideal partner to continue driving AI transformations for enterprises at scale.

“Together, we will help organisations deploy AI that meets their needs for performance, control, and customisation.”

The agreement designates Accenture as a customer of Mistral AI, enabling its workforce to access Mistral’s technology suite for supporting client projects and internal transformation.

Earlier this month, Mistral AI and EcoDataCenter announced an investment of €1.2bn ($1.4bn) to establish an AI-focused data centre in Sweden.

The data centre is planned for EcoDataCenter’s site in Borlänge, with an expected opening in 2027, marking Mistral’s expansion of its AI infrastructure outside France.