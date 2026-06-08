The disclosed compute access agreements with Google and Anthropic are estimated to yield approximately $26bn annually for SpaceX. Credit: Juan Alejandro Bernal/Shutterstock.com.

Elon Musk’s SpaceX has entered into a multi-year cloud services agreement with Google, valued at $920m per month starting from October 2026.

SpaceX, which is preparing for a stock market listing, has outlined the terms of the arrangement in a regulatory filing.

As part of the deal, SpaceX will provide Google with approximately 110,000 Nvidia GPUs, CPUs, memory, and associated components to meet the latter’s compute requirements.

Under the terms, payments will begin at a reduced rate during a ramp-up period through September, before reaching the full agreed monthly fee from October until June 2029.

The agreement stipulates that if SpaceX fails to make the committed number of GPUs available by 30 September, Google will have the option, after a one-month grace period, to either terminate the contract immediately.

Alternatively, Google can accept the number of GPUs delivered for a reduced fee.

After 31 December 2026, either party may end the agreement with 90 days’ written notice. Ownership and intellectual property rights for content, AI models, and associated data will remain with Google.

The deal makes Google the second notable customer to sign a cloud computing contract with SpaceX in recent months.

In May, SpaceX announced a separate agreement with AI firm Anthropic, which committed to paying nearly $45bn over three years.

Documents indicate that Anthropic will pay $1.25bn per month until May 2029, with a ramp-up period at reduced fees in May and June 2026. Either company may terminate the arrangement with 90 days’ notice.

Anthropic’s deal includes at least 300MW of computing power at SpaceX’s Colossus 1 data centre in Memphis. The agreement was later expanded to cover a second facility, Colossus II, according to a post by Tom Brown, Anthropic’s co-founder and chief compute officer.

Combined, the disclosed compute access agreements with Google and Anthropic are estimated to yield approximately $26bn annually for SpaceX, reported Reuters.

Over the projected lifespans of the contracts, the aggregate value of the two deals surpasses $70bn, contingent upon both remaining in force until their respective end dates.

According to SpaceX’s filing, the agreement with Google was entered into on 5 June 2026 and disclosed in the company’s amended registration statement ahead of its anticipated initial public offering (IPO).