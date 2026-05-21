The financial terms reveal that Anthropic will make monthly payments of $1.25bn until May 2029. Credit: Samuel Boivin/Shutterstock.com.

Anthropic has committed to paying nearly $45bn to SpaceX over the next three years to secure computing capacity for running its Claude AI software.

According to documents filed as part of SpaceX’s initial public offering (IPO), Anthropic will make monthly payments of $1.25bn until May 2029. Fees will be reduced during a ramp-up in May and June 2026.

The agreement grants either company the ability to terminate the arrangement with 90 days’ written notice, as stated in the regulatory filing.

Earlier in the month, Anthropic entered into an arrangement for more than 300 megawatts (MW) of computing power at SpaceX’s Colossus 1 data centre in Memphis.

Subsequently, Anthropic expanded the deal to include a second facility, Colossus II, as outlined in a post by Tom Brown, Anthropic co-founder and chief compute officer.

Anthropic referred questions to Brown’s public remarks and did not offer any further comment.

Elon Musk’s SpaceX, which merged with xAI earlier this year, has prioritised boosting revenue from AI operations, including leasing infrastructure to third-party companies.

The recent filing indicated SpaceX plans to sign similar computing resource agreements with other firms in future.

For Anthropic, the partnership provides vital capacity to manage stronger demand as more customers adopt its AI tools for tasks such as coding support and security analysis.

Anthropic’s financial performance has improved, with the company anticipating its first quarterly operating profit as sales rise.

According to details shared with investors, Anthropic’s revenue in the quarter ending June could exceed $10.9bn, compared to $4.8bn in the previous quarter, reported Reuters.

The profitability projection stands at $559m in operating profit for the current quarter. This development occurs against the backdrop of high operational costs associated with AI, particularly the significant expense of computing power.

Earlier this month, Anthropic signed a $1.8bn agreement with Akamai Technologies to obtain more cloud computing capacity for its AI platforms.