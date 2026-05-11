The demand for Anthropic’s AI products has prompted the company to seek increased computing resources. Credit: Rokas Tenys/Shutterstock.com.

Anthropic has entered into an agreement valued at $1.8bn with Akamai Technologies to secure additional cloud computing capacity for its AI platforms, sources familiar with the matter told Bloomberg News.

Akamai confirmed last week that it had signed a seven-year cloud services deal with a provider it described as a “leading frontier model provider” but did not disclose the company’s name.

Both Anthropic and Akamai declined to comment beyond the information already made public.

The demand for Anthropic’s AI products, including its Claude software suite, has risen sharply, prompting the company to seek increased computing resources from multiple providers.

In addition to Akamai, Anthropic has arranged for cloud services and hardware from Alphabet’s Google and SpaceX.

Last week, Anthropic’s CEO Dario Amodei said that the business had experienced significant growth in revenue and system usage during the first quarter of the year. This increase has led to an accelerated search for new infrastructure.

Anthropic and SpaceX recently finalised a deal for access to the Colossus 1 data centre in Memphis, Tennessee. The facility contains more than 220,000 Nvidia processors and provides 300MW of computing power.

This agreement is intended to ease pressure on Anthropic’s AI operations and follows the company’s announcement that it will increase usage limits and request volumes for its Claude Code and Claude Opus products.

The move also aligns with SpaceX’s strategy to attract major clients as it seeks additional investment for its AI and data centre initiatives.

Akamai, known primarily for its content delivery and cybersecurity services, has expanded its offering into cloud computing and has identified its contract with Anthropic as the largest in its history.

As part of its strategy, Anthropic continues to explore avenues for developing large-scale computing capacity and is reported to have discussed cooperation with SpaceX on future orbital data centres.

Earlier this month, Anthropic partnered with Hellman & Friedman, Goldman Sachs, and Blackstone to launch a new enterprise AI services company. The independent firm will help businesses implement and integrate Claude, drawing on Anthropic’s engineering expertise and partner resources as part of its operating team.